CSK post riveting tribute video on MS Dhoni's birthday, soundtrack from his biopic in in background give goosebumps

For fans of Chennai Super Kings, there is no bigger emotion than MS Dhoni. The CSK captain, who has represented the Yellow Army since the very beginning of the IPL back in 2008, has been viewed as a demi-god by its fans, who have lifted their 'Thala' and placed him perhaps next only to the great Rajinikanth.

CSK and Dhoni have formed a fruitful association. Three IPL titles, five runner-up finishes, playoff berth in all but one season. Dhoni is the second most successful IPL captain having led the franchise to wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018. When the team was suspended for two seasons – 2016 and 2017 – and Dhoni was representing the Rising Pune Supergiant, things were different, but everything seemed normal with the world when the franchise returned and won the title in 2018 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

The equation between CSK and Dhoni is one not many can explain. Hence, it was little surprising to see the franchise put out a stirring video to mark the occasion of Dhoni's 40th birthday. In a near four-minute-long video uploaded on its Twitter handle, CSK shared clips of their coaches, support staff and players expressing their gratitude towards their captain and explaining the effect MSD has had on the entire unit.

With 4669 runs, Dhoni is eight on the list of leading IPL run-getters, out of which 574 runs have come while playing for RPS. Dhoni has played 181 matches for CSK and has remained not out a whopping 61 times, while scoring 21 half-centuries with a best of 84 not out. Dhoni has completed 100 catches for CSK and affected 32 stumpings. After returning a disappointing season last year, CSK looked the team of old in IPL 2021 before the season was postponed indefinitely. Under Dhoni, CSK are second on the points-table with 10 points from seven matches.