There is no end to injury troubles for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Sunday, the five-time champions confirmed that pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The pacer, who made his IPL debut on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians, will take no further part in the competition due to a fracture in his right foot. The TV cameras on Saturday had picked up Ghosh hobbling off the field after completing his third over. However, the franchise is yet to name a replacement.

Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026. (PTI)

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“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo,” CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ghosh, who hails from Maharashtra, was picked up by CSK for INR 30 lakh in last year's auction. He first gained prominence for his aggressive stroke play and knack for delivering under pressure in the death overs. Last year, he became only the 12th player to pick seven wickets or more in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game. Ghosh has previously played under CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in domestic cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} In the match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Ghosh returned with figures of 1/24 in three overs, and he also picked up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. He first made his presence felt in the second over of the game, taking a good diving catch off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj to send Will Jacks back to the hut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Ghosh returned with figures of 1/24 in three overs, and he also picked up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. He first made his presence felt in the second over of the game, taking a good diving catch off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj to send Will Jacks back to the hut. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Throughout the IPL 2026 season, CSK have been marred with injury concerns. Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre and Nathan Ellis have all been ruled out of the tournament, while MS Dhoni is yet to feature in a single game in the 19th edition of the T20 competition. CSK roar back {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout the IPL 2026 season, CSK have been marred with injury concerns. Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre and Nathan Ellis have all been ruled out of the tournament, while MS Dhoni is yet to feature in a single game in the 19th edition of the T20 competition. CSK roar back {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, CSK registered an eight-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs. The five-time champions are currently in sixth position in the points table with eight points from nine matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, CSK registered an eight-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs. The five-time champions are currently in sixth position in the points table with eight points from nine matches. {{/usCountry}}

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Skipper Ruturaj has also struck form in the nick of time, scoring back-to-back half-centuries. He played an unbeaten 67-run knock to help CSK get over the line against Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He received support from Kartik Sharma, who came up with an unbeaten 54 to keep the Mumbai Indians at bay.

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