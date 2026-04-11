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CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel elects to bowl as Auqib Nabi makes debut; Dewald Brevis returns for Chennai

By Aditya Maheshwari
Apr 11, 2026 07:12:02 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi makes his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals while Dewald Brevis returns in XI for Chennai Super Kings.

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CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Follow Latest Updates.(PTI)

CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Auqib Nabi has been handed his IPL debut for Delhi, while Dewald Brevis returns to the CSK playing XI. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:10:12 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Starting XI

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Starting XI - Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:09:11 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings starting XI

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings starting XI - Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:02:03 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Axar Patel wins toss, opts to bowl!

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel wins toss, opts to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:39:10 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: CSK under immense pressure!

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings find themselves under mounting pressure to turn things around after three defeats at as many venues, a start far from their usual standards. The struggles have been evident in both departments, with neither the batting unit nor the bowlers delivering consistently. Unless they quickly address these concerns and find balance, CSK risk falling behind early in a highly competitive season where momentum can be decisive.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:20:04 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Will Brevis return?

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Dewald Brevis expected to return for the clash against Delhi Capitals, giving the side a timely boost. His comeback could add much-needed firepower to the batting unit as CSK look to get their campaign back on track.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:02:01 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Miller looks to redeem himself!

    CSK vs DC Live Score: David Miller produced a solid unbeaten 41, but his costly lapse at the death overshadowed the effort. With Delhi needing two off the final two balls, Miller turned down a single on the penultimate delivery that could have levelled the scores. The decision proved decisive as the side finished on 209/8, falling just one run short. It remains a moment that could haunt, despite an otherwise composed knock.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:42:27 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Gaikwad under pressure!

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad has endured a lean run in IPL 2026, failing to provide solid starts at the top. The CSK skipper has managed scores of 6,28 and 7 in his outings so far, reflecting his struggle to find rhythm. He has looked scratchy at the crease and hasn’t been able to convert starts into meaningful contributions. With the pressure mounting, the CSK skipper has taken responsibility, knowing a return to form is crucial for both him and the team.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:28:17 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Sanju Samson's form a serious concern for CSK!

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Sanju Samson has had a slow start to IPL 2026 with just 22 runs in three matches, failing to carry forward the confidence from his recent international outings. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has struggled for fluency, getting starts but not converting them into meaningful scores. His timing hasn’t looked as assured, and the impact at the top has been limited so far. Despite the dip, Samson remains a key figure for his side, and a turnaround in form could significantly boost their campaign.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:15:34 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: DC Probable XII

    CSK vs DC Live Score: DC Probable XII - KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:05:17 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: CSK Probable XI

    CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2026: CSK Probable XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:47:21 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: KL Rahul returns to form!

    CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: KL Rahul returned to form with a much-needed knock after a couple of quiet outings, rediscovering his touch when it mattered. However, his effort ultimately went in vain as his side fell short of what would have been a third straight win. Chasing a daunting target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul stood tall with a brilliant 92, almost single-handedly steering the innings before narrowly missing out on a deserved century.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:34:19 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Lungi Ngidi leading DC's attack!

    CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: In Mitchell Starc’s absence, Lungi Ngidi has stepped up impressively, continuing the control he showed since the T20 World Cup. The South African pacer has relied heavily on his variations, especially slower deliveries, to keep batters in check and break their rhythm. His ability to mix pace and maintain tight lines has made scoring difficult for opposition sides, ensuring he fills the void effectively while adding balance and discipline to the bowling attack.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:21:07 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Uncertainity over MS Dhoni contiues!

    CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: MS Dhoni has been spotted training with the squad, raising hopes of a possible return, but there is still no official clarity on his availability. The veteran has missed the season so far due to a calf strain, and the team management appears to be cautious with his recovery. While his presence in training is a positive sign, it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to feature in the upcoming matches.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:09:07 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Dewald Brevis expected to return!

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Dewald Brevis’ absence has been felt, with CSK missing his explosiveness and balance in the middle order. The young South African, who has been out with injury, is now expected to return for the clash against Delhi Capitals, giving the side a timely boost. His comeback could add much-needed firepower to the batting unit as CSK look to get their campaign back on track.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 03:56:24 pm

    CSK vs DC Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium.

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Home / Cricket News / CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel elects to bowl as Auqib Nabi makes debut; Dewald Brevis returns for Chennai
 
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