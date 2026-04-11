CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel elects to bowl as Auqib Nabi makes debut; Dewald Brevis returns for Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi makes his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals while Dewald Brevis returns in XI for Chennai Super Kings.
CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Auqib Nabi has been handed his IPL debut for Delhi, while Dewald Brevis returns to the CSK playing XI. ...Read More
The Indian Premier League 2026 is heating up with every passing game, but Chennai Super Kings find themselves stuck at the bottom, still waiting to open their account on the points table. The five-time champions have endured a tough start, slipping to three defeats in a row, and nothing seems to be going their way at the moment. MS Dhoni’s absence on the field is being felt more than ever, with the side lacking his calm presence in crunch situations.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, leading the team, has come under scrutiny for some of his tactical decisions under pressure. The batting unit has also struggled to click as a collective, with the likes of Sanju Samson and Gaikwad themselves unable to find consistent form, leaving CSK short of the firepower they are usually known for.
Sarfaraz Khan has been the only consistent performer with the bat for CSK, looking determined to make a mark this season.
Their bowling, however, struggled badly against RCB, conceding a massive 250 — a target that proved far too steep for the batters. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, none of the bowlers could keep things in check, with the rest of the attack leaking runs at over 12 per over, highlighting a major concern for the side.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. KL Rahul found his rhythm again, but his effort wasn’t enough to secure what would have been a third consecutive win for the side. Chasing a stiff target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul held the innings together with a superb 92, anchoring the chase almost single-handedly before falling short of a well-deserved century. His 52-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and four sixes, kept Delhi in the hunt till the very end.
Despite his brilliance, Delhi finished on 209/8, just one run short of the 211-run target. David Miller also played his part with an unbeaten 41, but his decision to turn down a single on the penultimate delivery, which could have tied the game, is likely to remain a major talking point. Still, inside the dressing room, the focus will be on regrouping and getting back to winning ways.
Squads
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj
Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:10:12 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Starting XI
CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Starting XI - Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:09:11 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings starting XI
CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings starting XI - Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:02:03 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Axar Patel wins toss, opts to bowl!
CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel wins toss, opts to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:39:10 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: CSK under immense pressure!
CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings find themselves under mounting pressure to turn things around after three defeats at as many venues, a start far from their usual standards. The struggles have been evident in both departments, with neither the batting unit nor the bowlers delivering consistently. Unless they quickly address these concerns and find balance, CSK risk falling behind early in a highly competitive season where momentum can be decisive.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:20:04 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Will Brevis return?
CSK vs DC Live Score: Dewald Brevis expected to return for the clash against Delhi Capitals, giving the side a timely boost. His comeback could add much-needed firepower to the batting unit as CSK look to get their campaign back on track.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:02:01 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Miller looks to redeem himself!
CSK vs DC Live Score: David Miller produced a solid unbeaten 41, but his costly lapse at the death overshadowed the effort. With Delhi needing two off the final two balls, Miller turned down a single on the penultimate delivery that could have levelled the scores. The decision proved decisive as the side finished on 209/8, falling just one run short. It remains a moment that could haunt, despite an otherwise composed knock.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:42:27 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Gaikwad under pressure!
CSK vs DC Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad has endured a lean run in IPL 2026, failing to provide solid starts at the top. The CSK skipper has managed scores of 6,28 and 7 in his outings so far, reflecting his struggle to find rhythm. He has looked scratchy at the crease and hasn’t been able to convert starts into meaningful contributions. With the pressure mounting, the CSK skipper has taken responsibility, knowing a return to form is crucial for both him and the team.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:28:17 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Sanju Samson's form a serious concern for CSK!
CSK vs DC Live Score: Sanju Samson has had a slow start to IPL 2026 with just 22 runs in three matches, failing to carry forward the confidence from his recent international outings. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has struggled for fluency, getting starts but not converting them into meaningful scores. His timing hasn’t looked as assured, and the impact at the top has been limited so far. Despite the dip, Samson remains a key figure for his side, and a turnaround in form could significantly boost their campaign.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:15:34 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: DC Probable XII
CSK vs DC Live Score: DC Probable XII - KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 05:05:17 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: CSK Probable XI
CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2026: CSK Probable XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:47:21 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: KL Rahul returns to form!
CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: KL Rahul returned to form with a much-needed knock after a couple of quiet outings, rediscovering his touch when it mattered. However, his effort ultimately went in vain as his side fell short of what would have been a third straight win. Chasing a daunting target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul stood tall with a brilliant 92, almost single-handedly steering the innings before narrowly missing out on a deserved century.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:34:19 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Lungi Ngidi leading DC's attack!
CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: In Mitchell Starc’s absence, Lungi Ngidi has stepped up impressively, continuing the control he showed since the T20 World Cup. The South African pacer has relied heavily on his variations, especially slower deliveries, to keep batters in check and break their rhythm. His ability to mix pace and maintain tight lines has made scoring difficult for opposition sides, ensuring he fills the void effectively while adding balance and discipline to the bowling attack.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:21:07 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Uncertainity over MS Dhoni contiues!
CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: MS Dhoni has been spotted training with the squad, raising hopes of a possible return, but there is still no official clarity on his availability. The veteran has missed the season so far due to a calf strain, and the team management appears to be cautious with his recovery. While his presence in training is a positive sign, it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to feature in the upcoming matches.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 04:09:07 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Dewald Brevis expected to return!
CSK vs DC Live Score: Dewald Brevis’ absence has been felt, with CSK missing his explosiveness and balance in the middle order. The young South African, who has been out with injury, is now expected to return for the clash against Delhi Capitals, giving the side a timely boost. His comeback could add much-needed firepower to the batting unit as CSK look to get their campaign back on track.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 03:56:24 pm
CSK vs DC Live Score: Hello and welcome!
CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium.