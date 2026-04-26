CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings seek momentum, Gujarat Titans eye reset as pressure mounts on Gill

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: CSK will be looking to increasing their winning run to two matches now.(REUTERS)

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans need consistency in their respective IPL 2026 campaigns. Having won their previous game, CSK face GT in Chennai and will be looking to increase that run to two wins in two matches. Both sides have been highly inconsistent in the first half of the season. They have played seven games, won only three and lost four. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill's captaincy as GT has made the playoffs three times in four years, winning the competition once and reaching the final on another occasion. They need to hit the reset button as they are also running out of time. Questions are being asked about their batting order. Their top three consisted of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Gill has been receiving criticism for his slow, cautious approach in IPL games. Meanwhile, the middle order has also not been reliable. ...Read More