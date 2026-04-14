CSK vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings and Knights fight for lost glory in battle of the backbenchers

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders arrive at Chepauk with more baggage than momentum, which is what gives this game its edge. Between them, eight IPL titles, but the table is showing no respect for history right now. CSK are down in the ninth with just two points from four matches, while KKR are even worse off, still winless and carrying only one point after a washout against Punjab Kings. ...Read More

For Chennai, the relief came two nights ago when Sanju Samson finally gave shape to a new-look batting order, blasting an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls as CSK made 212 for 2 and beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Ayush Mhatre's 59 off 36 added a layer of intent that had been missing from Chennai's start, and Jamie Overton's four wickets underlined that this side may be finding a new route to winning at home. That is the intriguing part of tonight's contest too: CSK's identity has looked less about old Chepauk spin orthodoxy and more about pace, hard lengths and scoreboard pressure.

KKR, meanwhile, have been living a far more chaotic season. They have shown enough batting to suggest danger, including a 220 for 4 against the Mumbai Indians and 181 for 4 against the Lucknow Super Giants, but neither total brought them a win. Mumbai chased 221, and LSG broke through on the last after KKR had them six down for 125. That pattern has hurt them more than a simple lack of talent ever could. The questions around Sunil Narine's role, Cameron Green's returns and the bowling group's control at the death have followed them into Chennai.

The rivalry itself still tilts toward CSK, who lead the head-to-head 21-12 with one no result across 34 meetings, but the more relevant detail is that the gap has narrowed in the recent seasons, with the teams sharing three wins each since 2022. So, this will be a stress test for the two teams. Chennai are trying to prove the Delhi result was not a one-night flare, and Kolkata are trying to show their season is not already leaking away through a series of almosts. That makes this one less about reputation and more about nerve, adaptibility and who handles the weight of the early-table damage better.