CSK vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings and Knights fight for lost glory in battle of the backbenchers
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of IPL 2026.
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders arrive at Chepauk with more baggage than momentum, which is what gives this game its edge. Between them, eight IPL titles, but the table is showing no respect for history right now. CSK are down in the ninth with just two points from four matches, while KKR are even worse off, still winless and carrying only one point after a washout against Punjab Kings. ...Read More
For Chennai, the relief came two nights ago when Sanju Samson finally gave shape to a new-look batting order, blasting an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls as CSK made 212 for 2 and beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Ayush Mhatre's 59 off 36 added a layer of intent that had been missing from Chennai's start, and Jamie Overton's four wickets underlined that this side may be finding a new route to winning at home. That is the intriguing part of tonight's contest too: CSK's identity has looked less about old Chepauk spin orthodoxy and more about pace, hard lengths and scoreboard pressure.
KKR, meanwhile, have been living a far more chaotic season. They have shown enough batting to suggest danger, including a 220 for 4 against the Mumbai Indians and 181 for 4 against the Lucknow Super Giants, but neither total brought them a win. Mumbai chased 221, and LSG broke through on the last after KKR had them six down for 125. That pattern has hurt them more than a simple lack of talent ever could. The questions around Sunil Narine's role, Cameron Green's returns and the bowling group's control at the death have followed them into Chennai.
The rivalry itself still tilts toward CSK, who lead the head-to-head 21-12 with one no result across 34 meetings, but the more relevant detail is that the gap has narrowed in the recent seasons, with the teams sharing three wins each since 2022. So, this will be a stress test for the two teams. Chennai are trying to prove the Delhi result was not a one-night flare, and Kolkata are trying to show their season is not already leaking away through a series of almosts. That makes this one less about reputation and more about nerve, adaptibility and who handles the weight of the early-table damage better.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 05:36:04 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR's batting has had thrust, but where are they struggling?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: KKR have scored the fastest in the powerplay at 10.75 an over, which shows how often they have come out hard. But the bigger story sits in the middle. In overs 7-11, they still score at 9.67, yet the innings begins to wobble, and in overs 12-16, the rate drops sharply to 7.47 while they lose 9 wickets, their worst phase for batting damage. That is where KKR's innings have most often lost direction. Though they recover strongly at the end, scoring at 12.13 runs per over in the death.
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 05:27:08 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK's batting and their woes
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK have scored the quickest in the Powerplay at 9.77 runs per over, but that phase also cost them most wickets: 8, so the fast starts have not always been clean. Their real problem has come in overs 7-11, where the rate drops to 8.40, and 7 more wickets have also fallen, making it the phase where innings tend to lose shape. They have recovered better in overs 12-16, scoring at 9.44 while losing only 6 wickets, before finishing at 10.26 in the death.
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 05:14:30 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Last time out
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: The last time Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders met, it was CSK who walked away with a tense two-wicket win at Eden Gardens in IPL 2025. KKR put up 179 for 6, a total that looked competitive on a tacky surface, but Chennai held their nerve and got home with two balls to spare. It was the kind of finish that left Kolkata with more regret, because they had the game in their hands for long stretches before CSK squeezed through. The result in turn dented KKR's playoff push while giving CSK one of their grittier wins in an otherwise uneven season.
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 05:00:21 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: The bowling chart
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings have the most productive wicket-taker across the two squads. Anshul Kamboj leads the chart with 8 wickets, giving CSK the clearest strike option so far. He is followed by Jamie Overton with 5, which means CSK's bowling returns have come largely through that pair. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Blessing Muzarabani has 4 wickets in just two matches, while Vaibhav Arora has five in three, making them KKR's main wicket sources. After that the drop is noticeable, with Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi on 3 each.
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 04:51:12 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: The Batting chart
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings bring the heavier run bank into this contest. Across the two sides, Sanju Samson leads the chart with 137 runs, with Ayush Mhatre close behind on 133. Kolkata Knight Riders' best return comes from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has 155, making him the overall leader between the two sides, while Ajinkya Rahane follows with 124. For CSK, Sarfaraz Khan's 99 in just three matches also stands out, while KKR's next layer include Finn Allen (80) and Rinku Singh (72). So this game brings together two different batting patterns: CSK's runs are spread a bit more, while KKR have leaned hardern on Raghuvanshi and Rahane to keep the scoreboard moving.
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 04:38:00 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Points table check
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game from the bottom end of the table, which is why the pressure feels sharper than usual. CSK are ninth after losing three of their first four matches, with only two points and little margin for another stumble. KKR are last, stull without a win after three games, their only point coming from a washout. That leaves them chasing the pack before the season can settle into a dangerous pattern. The contrast is simple: CSK are trying to trun one win into momentum, while KKR are still trying to stop their campaign from becoming a string of almosts.
- Tue, 14 Apr 2026 04:09:26 pm
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome!!!!
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times' live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, a game that already feels heavier than a routine league fixture. CSK finally have a win and a Sanju Samson century to build on, but they are still stuck near the bottom and need proof that the Delhi result was a proper turn, not a brief spark. KKR, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win, with clase defeats and a washout leaving them short on points and short on certainty. Chepauk now gets a contest between two decorated sides whose reputations mean little unless the 3 to 4 hours from 7:30 PM IST today start changing the table.