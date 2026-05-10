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CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai, Lucknow seek vital win as playoff race heats up

Written by Neelav Chakravarti
May 10, 2026 01:21:45 pm IST

CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both teams need the two points, to be on the path to qualify for the playoffs. CSK are currently sixth and LSG are bottom of the standings.

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CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK face LSG in their upcoming fixture on Sunday.(PTI)

CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Chennai on Sunday. Neither team practised on the eve of the game due to rain. They will also hope it doesn't rain before or during the game. Both teams need those two points to be on the path to qualifying for the playoffs. CSK are currently sixth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, including five wins and five defeats. They are building some momentum after a patchy start. Now they have won three of their last four fixtures, and it looks like they will put in a late fight for a playoff spot. What makes it better for CSK is that no team is confirmed to finish on top of the table. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 10 May 2026 01:21:45 pm

    CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK squad

    CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer

  • Sun, 10 May 2026 01:12:21 pm

    CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!

    CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match as CSK face LSG in Chennai. It is a must-win game for both sides as the race for the playoffs heats up.

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