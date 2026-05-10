CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai, Lucknow seek vital win as playoff race heats up
CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both teams need the two points, to be on the path to qualify for the playoffs. CSK are currently sixth and LSG are bottom of the standings.
CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Chennai on Sunday. Neither team practised on the eve of the game due to rain. They will also hope it doesn't rain before or during the game. Both teams need those two points to be on the path to qualifying for the playoffs. CSK are currently sixth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, including five wins and five defeats. They are building some momentum after a patchy start. Now they have won three of their last four fixtures, and it looks like they will put in a late fight for a playoff spot. What makes it better for CSK is that no team is confirmed to finish on top of the table. ...Read More
LSG, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the standings and is having a horrible campaign. In their last few games, it has looked like LSG has found some of their momentum, but it is also a little too late. They are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but even if they win all their remaining four games, they would need other results to go their way. Speaking ahead of the match, LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun said, “I said [Pant] is just one innings away from getting his best. So, last match he played a very match defining innings, even though it might have been short, but he played a match defining innings, just that we did not click fully well as a team. Otherwise, he is perfectly alright.”
Meanwhile, CSK bowling coach S Sriram said, “Akeal and Noor share a good rapport with each other. They help out each other on the ground. They're well-prepared in terms of being tactically aware of what to plan against different oppositions.”
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- Sun, 10 May 2026 01:21:45 pm
CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK squad
CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer
- Sun, 10 May 2026 01:12:21 pm
CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match as CSK face LSG in Chennai. It is a must-win game for both sides as the race for the playoffs heats up.