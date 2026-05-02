CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Must-win territory as fans hope for MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma showdown

CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Two of the most well-supported and successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, with 10 combined titles to their name, both of whom are not having the seasons they would have liked to see. Mumbai Indians are struggling on four points after just two wins, while Chennai Super Kings are just ahead with three wins to their name. ...Read More

Already, it is looking like a situation where neither team can truly afford to lose. 14 points likely won't be enough to qualify from this stage, so a seventh loss tonight could well and truly end MI's campaign with five matches to spare. CSK could just about stay alive, on par with Delhi Capitals after their own win last night, and in position to take advantage of any slip ups higher up the the table.

Two icons of each team, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, aren't expected to feature in this match either as injury keeps them out for extended periods of time through this IPL season. Fans won't enjoy the wait of having to see these legendary players, but equally will be anxious for names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya to come good as they struggle for form themselves.

There are problems aplenty with both teams, but they will each want to focus on the strengths they possess – MI's batting finally seemed to come to the party as they hammered a big score against SRH, but it was the bowling which struggled to contain their opposition.

CSK finally seemed to have a combination that was working with their dual overseas spinners and a strong domestic batting, but it has been a story of hot and cold for the five-time champions. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't been able to lead from the front, and will need to find a way to explode with the bat at the top and set the tone for the remainder of the team.

Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis in particular are hunting for form in the middle order, not able to leave their mark on the tournament. The same applies for the MI middle order of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya – while Tilak Varma finally seems to be finding some rhythm, he needs some support from the numbers around him.