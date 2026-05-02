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CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Must-win territory as fans hope for MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma showdown

By Kartikay Dutta
May 02, 2026 05:00:04 pm IST

CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: The two great rivals are languishing in the lower half of the table. CSK have a chance to stay in the playoff conversation, while MI know that a loss might spell the end of any hope they have to make it through.

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CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya approaches to embrace MS Dhoni as teams train at Chepauk.(PTI)

CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Two of the most well-supported and successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, with 10 combined titles to their name, both of whom are not having the seasons they would have liked to see. Mumbai Indians are struggling on four points after just two wins, while Chennai Super Kings are just ahead with three wins to their name. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 05:00:03 pm

    CSK vs MI LIVE Score: Is it too late for MI if they lose tonight?

    CSK vs MI LIVE Score: How top heavy the IPL is this season – four teams already on 12+ points – it seems like the amount of wins needed to make the cut-off for the playoffs will likely be 16, or 8 wins.

    MI already have 8 defeats, which essentially means they cannot afford to lose another game. They have to take it one game at a time and be perfect from here in, which means no missteps can be afforded tonight.

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 04:45:04 pm

    CSK vs MI LIVE Score: State of the IPL table

    CSK vs MI LIVE Score: Chennai Super Kings sit in seventh place in the table on six points, just ahead of Mumbai Indians in ninth place on four points. MI are ahead of only LSG, while CSK are staring up at the playoff teams and hoping to join the pack which is chasing down a spot in the postseason.

  • Sat, 02 May 2026 04:30:31 pm

    CSK vs MI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    CSK vs MI LIVE Score: Already entering situations in the IPL where both teams see the matches as must-win – a loss could spell the end of the season. The El Clasico of the IPL, its two greatest rivals, face off in Chennai. Stay tuned!

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