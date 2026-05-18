CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playoff race heats up amid huge suspense over Dhoni’s availability

CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni was seen in a practice session ahead of the match.(PTI)

CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: It has been a huge revival for Chennai Super Kings, and now they need two wins in their next two games to reach 16 points. It would put them in contention for a playoff spot, but that also depends on other results. Now they face third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. Three more playoff berths are up for grabs, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru having already confirmed their qualification. A win at Chepauk will seal SRH's qualification tonight. If SRH win, CSK won't finish with more than 14 points, and it will also guarantee a top-four finish for GT, leaving only one more spot. If Pat Cummins' side beats CSK and then loses to RCB, then they will finish in the top two only if GT lose to CSK. Both GT and SRH will then finish on 16 points, and Rajasthan Royals will have the chance to join them if they win their last two games. Two defeats can eliminate SRH, and if they win both games, they will finish in the top two. There is also no confirmation on if MS Dhoni will be in action tonight although the CSK veteran was seen in the nets. ...Read More