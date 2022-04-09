CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Clash of struggling former champions as CSK, SRH seek 1st win
- IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs SRH: Chennai and Hyderabad find themselves in the bottom half of the table after losing all the matches they have played thus far. Follow live score and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting. Gaikwad, last edition's leading scorer, has struggled with his footwork and his scores of 0, 1,1 has put CSK under pressure at the top. While Robin Uthappa had scored a fifty in one of the games, the likes of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu have failed to capitalise on their starts. Skipper Jadeja, too, will need to give a better account of himself, even as former captain MS Dhoni looks to keep guiding the team. SRH have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Their bowlers have done well but have not been complemented by their batters. Captain Kane Williamson failing to play an inspiring innings so far while The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran have not been able to convert the starts.
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 02:05 PM
IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Live Score: CSK's captain
Jadeja was announced as CSK's new captain just a day before their first match of the season but a number of former players have said that Dhoni seems to be taking all the important calls on the field.
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 01:59 PM
CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Updates: SRH's results
SRH lost their first match to an explosive Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs. They conceded 210 runs bowling first. They managed to take out LSG's top order within the first five overs but eventually went on to lose the game by 12 runs.
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 01:41 PM
IPL Score: Natarajan's importance
T Natarajan has made his comeback from injury and has immediately shown what made him one of the hottest properties in the tournament. He has returned 2/26 and 2/43 in the two games SRH have played and former India head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that he was missed by the team in the T20 World Cup.
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 01:28 PM
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Uthappa's auction story
Uthappa scored a half century in CSK's first game against LSG and seems to have cemented a spot for himself at the top of the order. The veteran batter had an interesting story to tell Ravichandran Ashwin about the conversation he had with Dhoni right after he was picked at the auction. Read More
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 01:13 PM
CSK vs SRH Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Gaikwad's IPL career started with a high and it seems to have hit the necessary low that has to come eventually. The young opener, who had scored 635 runs across 16 matches in 2021, has put up scores of 0, 1 and 1 thus far this season. Skipper Jadeja has backed him to do well and so, for now, he has to only concentrate on finding his mojo instead of worrying about his spot in the team.
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 01:03 PM
CSK vs SRH Live updates: Hello and Welcome!
It is arguably the most successful team of the tournament against the team that won the IPL in its third season. Both SRH and CSK have pushed the envelope in the IPL in their own way but, for now, they are only pushing themselves towards the bottom of the table. SRH have lost both their opening matches while CSK are winless after three games. It means we are surely going to see a first time winner today.