CSK's INR 9.57 crore treasure: Ramakrishna Ghosh's debut generated a profit of nearly 900 per cent

Ramakrishna Ghosh’s first appearance in IPL did not dominate the scorecard, but the money ledger picked up what the headline result could easily hide: three overs, one wicket, one catch and a return nearly ten times higher than his match cost.

CSK’s ₹ 42.84 lakh hidden treasure

Ramakrishna Ghosh bowls a delivery against the Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

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Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but the match had a quieter sub-plot before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma completed the chase.

MI chose to bat and reached 159 for 7. They needed their middle order to stretch the innings beyond CSK’s comfort zone. Ramakrishna, on debut, helped stop that from happening.

His season price is ₹30 lakh. In our valuation model, his match cost was ₹5 lakh, based on the dynamic appearance denominator applied to his season ledger.

Against that cost, he generated a match worth of ₹47.84 lakh. That left CSK with a match profit of ₹42.84 lakh.

A 956.8% recovery on debut

The recovery percentage is the number that turns this from a useful debut into a proper value story. Ramakrishna recovered 956.8% of his match cost. In simpler terms, CSK spent ₹5 lakh on match costs and received ₹47.84 lakh in contributions in return.

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{{^usCountry}} The profit percentage was 856.8%. That is the excess return after subtracting his cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The profit percentage was 856.8%. That is the excess return after subtracting his cost. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So the ledger reads like this: ₹5 lakh cost, ₹47.84 lakh value generated, ₹42.84 lakh profit booked. To put it in simpler terms, suppose the investment is ₹ 1 crore; Ramakrishna Ghosh has returned nearly ₹ 9.57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So the ledger reads like this: ₹5 lakh cost, ₹47.84 lakh value generated, ₹42.84 lakh profit booked. To put it in simpler terms, suppose the investment is ₹ 1 crore; Ramakrishna Ghosh has returned nearly ₹ 9.57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For a debutant, that is not a small operational win. That is a hidden treasure entry in CSK’s season balance sheet. The wicket that checked MI’s middle-overs push {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a debutant, that is not a small operational win. That is a hidden treasure entry in CSK’s season balance sheet. The wicket that checked MI’s middle-overs push {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cricket behind the money number is important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cricket behind the money number is important. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramakrishna bowled three overs for 24 runs and took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. That was not a decorative wicket added after the match had already drifted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramakrishna bowled three overs for 24 runs and took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. That was not a decorative wicket added after the match had already drifted. {{/usCountry}}

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Suryakumar had reached 21 off 12 and was beginning to move into the phase where MI could still push the innings beyond 175. At 99 for 2 in the 11th over, MI had wickets in hand, power in the middle order and enough time to force CSK into a more difficult chase.

Ramakrishna broke that passage. His delivery drew the mistake from Suryakumar, Dewald Brevis completed the catch, and MI slipped to 99 for 3. From there, CSK kept the innings within reach. MI managed only 159 for 7, a total that never fully escaped Chennai’s control.

The catch that added early ledger value

Ramakrishna’s contribution was not limited to the ball. He had already entered the ledger in the field when Will Jacks miscued Anshul Kamboj in the second over. Ramakrishna Ghosh completed the catch and gave CSK an early incision into MI’s innings.

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That catch contributed in the model because fielding is not treated as background activity. A dismissal is a real event. It removes a batter, shifts the innings state and changes the value of the next phase.

His fielding score stood at 5.96. His bowling score was 9.99. Together, they raised his core impact score to 15.95 before the rating adjustment boosted the financial return.

Why the profit number is so high

Ramakrishna’s profit was not high because he produced a blockbuster four-wicket spell. It was high because his contribution beat his cost by a massive margin.

This is the central logic of the money ledger. Expensive players need major performances to clear their match cost. Lower-priced players can generate huge profits by making direct, meaningful interventions.

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Ramakrishna’s cost base was tiny. His cricket output was not. A wicket of Suryakumar’s value, three controlled overs, and one completed catch made the gap between cost and contribution unusually wide. That gap became CSK’s ₹42.84 lakh profit.

Also Read: CSK vs MI Highlights IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad guides CSK, completes the double over hapless MI

A debut that gave CSK surplus value

The visible match heroes came later. Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 and Kartik Sharma’s unbeaten 54 made the chase look smooth. They carried the scoreboard story and rightly took the main attention.

But before the chase became comfortable, CSK needed MI to be held inside a manageable range. Ramakrishna played a part in that containment.

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He did not win the match alone. That is not the claim.

He did something more specific from a valuation perspective: he gave CSK high-return performance from a low-cost slot. In a long IPL season, those are the entries franchises hunt for.

The final ledger

Ramakrishna Ghosh’s IPL debut produced a clean money-sheet result.

Match cost: INR 5 lakh.

Match worth: INR 47.84 lakh.

Profit generated: INR 42.84 lakh.

Recovery percentage: 956.8%.

Profit percentage: 856.8%.

For CSK, this was not just a tidy debut. It was a low-cost asset producing an outsized return on the night. The scorecard will remember one wicket and one catch. The ledger remembers something sharper.

CSK spent ₹5 lakh and found ₹42.84 lakh of profit hiding inside Ramakrishna Ghosh’s first IPL night.

Method note

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This valuation is based on a cricket impact model developed by the author. The model studies batting, bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure, role difficulty, manual performance rating and captaincy impact, then converts that contribution into a rupee value using the player’s auction/retention price and expected season usage. It is not an official IPL metric, salary calculation or franchise accounting figure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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