Current form with India, history backs Australia: Head-to-head record of IND vs AUS in ODIs and World Cup

After enjoying a supreme run at the ongoing men's ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will now look to finish the campaign on a high. The team meets Australia in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as India, who are favourites, have a great opportunity to end the ICC trophy drought. Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins

India are so far unbeaten in the tournament and have secured one-sided victories in almost every encounter. Australia, on the other hand, had a slow start to the campaign but seemed to have found their mojo back as the tournament progressed.

The two teams have earlier met in the league stages with India winning the match by six wickets in Chennai. A combined effort by the bowlers helped India fold Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc then gave Australia a perfect start as India were reduced to 2 off 3 in two overs. However, fine knocks by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul saved the day for the hosts as they ultimately chased down the target in 41.2 overs. Kohli was dismissed for 85(116), while Rahul returned unbeaten on 97(115).

As India and Australia lock horns in the World Cup finale, we take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the encounter:

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL IN ODIs

India and Australia have met 150 times in total in the 50-over format, with Australia emerging victorious 83 times.

India have won 57 times, while 10 didn't produce any results.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODI WORLD CUP

Australia have been a superior force in World Cup and have won the tournament five times. They have met India 13 times in the showpiece event and have won eight of them. India have won the remaining five matches.

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

The last time the two sides met was in the league stage, which India won by six wickets. Prior to that if we see, India and Australia have met over two bilateral series this year – both in India. In the first, the Aussies – under Steve Smith's captaincy – had registered a 2-1 win, with Australia winning the last two ODIs. In the second series that took place right before the World Cup, India produced a formidable outing despite the absence of star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya among others, registering a 2-1 win.

FORM GUIDE (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

India: WWWWW

Australia: WWWWW

DID YOU KNOW?

After a breathtaking show, Mohammed Shami is already India's highest wicket-takers in ODI World Cup. He has 54 scalps under his name and three more wickets will help him overtake Wasim Akram (fifth on the overall list) had 55, and Lasith Malinga finished on 56.

