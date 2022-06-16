Dale Steyn impressed by promising 24-year-old India star, 'Similar to how KL Rahul bats'

India finally clicked as a team in the third T20I against South Africa with their batters and bowlers working in tandem to keep them in the series. While they could not defend a record target in the first match, the hosts suffered from being restricted to a below-150 score in the second T20I.

India's opening partnership of 97 runs between Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad was crucial to them eventually scoring 179/5. Gaikwad was the aggressor in the partnership, scoring 57 off 35 balls. It was his first international half century and helped him finally break the run of low scores he has put up in his short career.

Gaikwad is highly rated due to his performances for the Chennai Super Kings. He won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season of the IPL, becoming the first uncapped player to finish a season as the highest run scorer.

“He has looked really good in the last two years. He was Chennai's highest run scorer the year before. He is a quality player,” said South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn on ESPNCricinfo.

Steyn was bowling coach for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and had a front row view of Gaikwad in full flow as he smashed 99 off 57 balls against them last month.

“When you open the batting in the IPL, you generally come up against the best bowlers in the world. It could be (Kagiso) Rabada or Lockie Ferguson, throw all the names in the hat, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is up for it. Tonight he looked really good. A little bit of luck here and there but you create your own luck,” said Steyn.

“He looks in control, no worries when it comes to pace, no issues with spin and he reads the game really well. What India did well tonight was that they attacked the early part of the over, often got a boundary and put South Africa under pressure and very often scored a boundary off the last ball and finished the over very well. That was led by Gaikwad.”

Steyn said that Gaikwad is like KL Rahul in the way that he does not look like a particularly aggressive batter.

“The thing that stands out is that he doesn't look like an aggressive player. He kind of looks in a similar vein in which KL Rahul bats. He stands very still, non-threatening. I loved bowling to batters like that. I felt that these guys are not going to take me down. It was the guys that moved around and showed they were aggressive that I was a little more fearful of. But then you bowl a half decent ball and it goes for four. You bowl your best ball and that goes for four. A bad ball also goes for four and now you are under a lot of pressure. That is the kind of player Gaikwad is, he does hit your good ball for four too. Something that Nortje could have changed tonight is that he could have run,” he said.

