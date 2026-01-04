Damien Martyn ‘miraculously’ wakes from coma, shows great improvement: May move out of ICU soon

Damien Martyn’s health scare has taken a sharply positive turn, with the former Australia batter waking from an induced coma after being treated for meningitis. Damien Martyn has awaken from coma, showing remarkable improvement.(@CricketT20IPL/x.com)

Close friend and former teammate Adam Gilchrist delivered the latest update after staying in touch with Martyn’s partner, Amanda, and the family, who have asked for privacy as treatment continues at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Miraculous turnaround

“He has responded extraordinarily well since morning out (of the coma) to the point where his family feels it is like some sort of miracle,” Gilchrist said on Code Sports.

“It has been so positive that they’re hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital, which is representative of what a great recovery it’s been and how quickly it has flipped around,” said Gilchrist.

Notably, Adam Gilchrist has been in touch with Martyn’s partner, Amandha, throughout the process. “Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill, and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press, really helped him,” he said.

“They just feel blessed that so many people have wanted to support him in this time of need. He will remain in the hospital and continue to receive treatement but the turnaround has been miraculous,” Gilchrist further added.

Meningitis is an inflammation of protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, and infection can cause harmful brain swelling.

“We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support our family has received, the Martyn family said in a statement to the Courier Mail.

“We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family asks that you respect their privacy.”

Martyn, 54, fell ill on Boxing Day and was placed in an induced coma as doctors treated the condition. The recent improvement means the family is hopeful of a move out of intensive care, a significant step in any recovery timeline, while he remains under close medical supervision.

A mainstay of Australia’s golden era, Damien Martyn played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs between 1992 and 2006, scoring 4,406 Test runs at 46.36 and 5,346 ODI runs at 40.90. He was part of Australia’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad and is still remembered for his unbeaten 88 in the final against India.