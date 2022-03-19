'You're not making players. You're destroying them': Ex-PAK spinner launches brutal attack over ODI, T20I squads vs AUS

Pakistan produced a magnificent performance with the bat in the second Test of the series against Australia, as the side held the visitors to a draw in Karachi. The side's captain Babar Azam scored a magnificent 196, while Mohammad Rizwan also smashed a century (107*) and opener Abdullah Shafique scored a gritty 96 to salvage a draw for the home side.

Following the end of the second Test, Pakistan announced their ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, however, was upset with the squad selection and lashed out at the selection committee and the team management, even going to the extent of saying that they are “destroying the career” of the players.

“Injustice continues with the players. The same conversation keeps happening again and again; why are you destroying their career instead of making them?” Kaneria began.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is almost at the end of his career. I don't think he is even in the plan of the selectors. But look how he was treated; he was removed first, brought back, was played in select few games and was largely kept on bench. Worse, they could've rather invested in a youngster in his place like Rohail Nazeer. You brought him in for one year and then removed him. You are not making players, you are destroying them.”

Further talking about the limited-overs squads, Kaneria said that Naseem Shah and Shaan Masood should've been included in the team.

“The ODI and T20I team that was selected for Australia series.. Naseem Shah, who bowled brilliantly in the PSL, is absent from the squads. He took a hat-trick as well. Shaan Masood, who played brillianly in the PSL for Multan Sultans and forged an excellent partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, was also absent. He was brought in the Test team but he isn't played; instead, Imam-ul-Haq is played and he has also been named in the ODI squad,” said Kaneria.

“In Lahore, Pakistan will most-likely be keeping Shaan on the bench again, because if he scores, it will put pressure on the selection committee.”

