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Danni Wyatt-Hodge inspires England's rout of Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener

ENG vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: England made a flying start to the Women's T20 World Cup. 

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 06:12 am IST
AFP |
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England made a flying start to the Women's T20 World Cup as Danni Wyatt-Hodge's blistering century inspired an 87-run rout of Sri Lanka on Friday.

England made a flying start to the Women's T20 World Cup(Action Images via Reuters)

Wyatt-Hodge, whose wife Georgie gave birth to their daughter Daisy last month, celebrated becoming a parent with a superb innings of 105 not out in just 62 balls at Edgbaston.

It was only England's fifth women's T20 hundred, and Wyatt-Hodge has three of them.

Wyatt-Hodge had made single-figure scores in each of her last three knocks since returning from maternity leave.

But she propelled the hosts to 219-1, their highest ever score in the tournament -- eclipsing their 213-5 against Pakistan in 2023.

Sri Lanka's six bowlers leaked 23 fours and three sixes while their fielders dropped three catches.

They never looked like overhauling England and subsided to 132 all out in a one-sided tournament opener.

Freya Kemp was England's star bowler with figures of 4-21, while Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone finished with two wickets apiece.

 
sri lanka cricket england cricket century women's t20 world cup
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