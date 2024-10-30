New Delhi [India], : England's dynamic batter Danni Wyatt will represent the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming Women's Premier League 2025 season after a successful trade from UP Warriorz. Danni Wyatt set to represent RCB in WPL 2025 season after successful trade with UP Warriorz

In a statement released by the WPL, Wyatt's trade from UP Warriorz to RCB was confirmed which read, "England's attacking batter Danni Wyatt is set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming TATA Women's Premier League 2025 season following a successful trade from UP Warriorz . Originally acquired by UPW in the auction for INR 30 lakhs, Wyatt will move to RCB at her existing fee."

Wyatt will bring a wealth of experience to RCB, having played 164 T20 Internationals for England, the highest number for any English player in the T20I format.

Wyatt is the third-most capped player in T20Is with 164 appearances to her name for England. Only Harmanpreet Kaur and Suzie Bates stand ahead of her for this feat.

"Danielle is a game-changer and a phenomenal athlete. Her skills and competitive spirit align perfectly with our team's vision. We are excited to welcome her to the RCB and look forward to the energy she will bring to the squad," said Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana as quoted from a press release by RCB.

Overall, she has a whopping 2,979 runs at an average of 22.91 and a strike rate of 127.85 with two centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Recently, Wyatt has been in a good touch with the bat. She top-scored for England with 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 124.79.

In the first WPL auction, she was not picked with a base price of ₹50 lakh. She was acquired by the UP Warriorz for the second season but didn't feature in a single game for the franchise. UPW went on to finish fourth and failed to qualify for the playoffs. As of now, she is currently playing in the Women's Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes in Australia.

