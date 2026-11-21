Darren Lehmann, Australia's coach during the infamous South Africa Test tour of 2018, maintained that he was unaware his team was using sandpaper to tamper with the ball in the third Test at Cape Town.

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann in the commentary box during the T20 cricket international between Australia and England. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayak) more less

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Earlier this week, Cameron Bancroft, who was banned for 9 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, alleged that the entire team, including the coaching staff, was aware of the plan. Bancroft's version was in line with what Usman Khawaja wrote in his autobiography ‘Sabr’. It has been backed by then vice-captain David Warner, who was banned for a year for his role in the scandal.

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Lehmann, however, apologised for his role in the team's win-at-all-costs culture then, saying that the Steve Smith-led side went too far in trying to get the ball to reverse swing.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have said everything in 2018. I haven't changed my views regarding what happened in 2018. It was a dark time. My version still stays the same. No. I didn't know sandpaper was being used," Lehmann told ABC Radio on Saturday when asked if he had any knowledge of the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have said everything in 2018. I haven't changed my views regarding what happened in 2018. It was a dark time. My version still stays the same. No. I didn't know sandpaper was being used," Lehmann told ABC Radio on Saturday when asked if he had any knowledge of the plan. {{/usCountry}}

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“We all make mistakes. We got a few things wrong. I was coach at the time; I've got to take that responsibility. It was the best job in the world. I'm sorry for what happened. It's my fault it went too far,” he added.

Lehmann stepped down as head coach after the sandpapergate scandal. However, he has since maintained that he had no knowledge that sandpaper was being taken out to the field to alter the condition of the ball.

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“I resigned. The writing on the wall was made clear to me very quickly. I was the coach at that time and had to take responsibility,” said Lehmann.

Bancroft's version

Earlier this week, Bancroft wrote a 4,000-word column for The West Australian, in which he claimed that Lehmann was in the room when the plan was hatched to tamper with the ball. He has said that the coach later sent Peter Handscomb to take the sandpaper off him after TV cameras caught Bancroft with the sandpaper.

“David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper. I recall people in the room agreeing with the proposal. (Bowling coach) David Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared,” wrote Bancroft.

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“Peter Handscomb ran out at the drinks break after I'd been caught and [I had] shoved the sandpaper down my pants. He said to me: 'I think it's time I take that off you now'. Pete was doing his job after Boof (Lehmann) shouted to him on the walkie-talkie, ‘Get the sandpaper off Bangers now’,” he added.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia's board met and fully backed Pat Cummins to continue as Test captain despite questions on his position after Bancroft's long media column. The pacer last week denied all claims made by Khawaja, calling them “nonsense.” He said he maintains his stance that he was not aware of sandpaper being taken out on the field.