Daryl Mitchell replaces injured Devon Conway for IND-NZ Test series
cricket

Daryl Mitchell replaces injured Devon Conway for IND-NZ Test series

The two Test series start in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test in Mumbai from December 3.
Photo of New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell(Twitter)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 09:12 AM IST
ANI | , Christchurch

Daryl Mitchell has replaced Devon Conway in New Zealand's Test squad for the upcoming tour of India. 

Conway was earlier ruled out of the tour and the ICC T20 World Cup Final with a broken hand sustained in the Black Caps semi-final win over England on Wednesday.

Head coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for the two-Test series starting later this month. 

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," Stead said as per New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment. He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group," he added. 

The Kiwis head to India on Monday to begin the tour with three T20 Internationals, the first of which is on November 17 in Jaipur followed by Ranchi on the 19th, and Kolkata on the 21st.

The two Test series start in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test in Mumbai from December 3.  

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
daryl mitchell
