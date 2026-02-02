Edit Profile
    Dasun Shanaka takes charge as Sri Lanka drop Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva for T20 World Cup 2026

    Sri Lanka removed Dhananjaya de Silva from their T20 World Cup squad led by Dasun Shanaka.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 10:28 PM IST
    AFP
    Sri Lanka on Monday dropped Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva from their 15-man T20 World Cup squad led by Dasun Shanaka.

    Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan team in the T20 World Cup 2026. (HT)
    De Silva had been recalled for a three-match T20 international series against Pakistan early last month after an 18-month absence and played the opening game against England in an ongoing series.

    But he was dropped for the second T20, while the final match is scheduled for Tuesday.

    Since his recall, he has only scored 43 runs in three innings and taken one wicket with his off-spin.

    Against England at Pallekele last week, he laboured to 11 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Adil Rashid.

    Seam bowler Eshan Malinga has been named in the squad despite suffering a shoulder injury against England on Sunday.

    Sri Lanka are co-hosting with India the T20 World Cup, which starts on Saturday, and face Ireland in their opening game in Colombo on Sunday.

    They will also play Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B, with the top two teams to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

    Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

    Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

