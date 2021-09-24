Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Dav Whatmore joins Baroda as head coach
cricket

Dav Whatmore joins Baroda as head coach

"He (Whatmore) joined the day before yesterday as the head coach and he will guide other coaches also, other age groups," BCA secretary Ajit Lele said. 
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 05:31 PM IST
File photo of Dav Whatmore(Getty Images)

Former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore has joined the Baroda team as its head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele on Friday.

"He (Whatmore) joined the day before yesterday as the head coach and he will guide other coaches also, other age groups," Lele said.

The 67-year-old Whatmore has got years of experience in top-flight cricket and was coach of the Sri Lankan team that won the World Cup in 1996.

He then went on to coach various teams and in the Indian domestic circuit, he has had Kerala under his tutelage.

His last assignment was with Nepal.

The BCCI has already announced the domestic schedule for the 2021-22 season and this time the Ranji Trophy will also be played after it had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last season. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dav whatmore
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SRH player Rutherford leaves IPL bubble to return home following father's death

SRH name J&K pacer Umran Malik as Natarajan's short-term replacement

'We look at how Avesh Khan is landing those yorkers': DC pacer Nortje

‘He could be India’s future captain': Hogg heaps praise on promising batter
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP