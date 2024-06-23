Gros Islet [Saint Lucia], : South Africa batter David Miller has been reprimanded for breaching the International Cricket Council Code of Conduct during their Super 8 clash against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. David Miller reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during South Africa's Super 8 clash against England

ICC released a statement to confirm that the dynamic batter was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"South Africa player David Miller has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Friday," the ICC said in a statement.

Along with this, one demerit point has also been added to Miller's disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.

During the game on Friday, the incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's innings. Miller played a full toss from Sam Curran and expected it to be called a 'no ball' for height.

When it was not declared a 'no ball' by the umpire, he showed dissent at the decision by signalling to review the decision when it could not have been reviewed.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Miller admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Following the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa moved a step closer to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating England by seven runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.