David Miller struggled to hold back tears in dressing room after crushing loss; Hemang Badani stepped in to comfort him

The immediate support from captain Axar Patel and even some of his former teammates at Gujarat Titans did little to console David Miller. He remained consumed by the last-ball failure to take Delhi Capitals over the line. Even after making his way back to the dressing room at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Miller was still reeling.

Delhi Capitals lost by one run against Gujarat Titans

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In fresh footage released by the franchise on Thursday, Miller was seen sitting all by himself in the Delhi Capitals dressing room, his mind racing over the “what ifs”, especially with much of the post-match discussion centring around that one call.

Miller appeared distraught, still reeling from the episode and almost in tears, as seen in the clip. He was soon comforted by head coach Hemang Badani, who hugged him and patted him on the back.

“Backing our Tiger, always,” read the caption.

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What happened in the last two balls?

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{{^usCountry}} Having smashed three sixes and two boundaries — including a 106-metre maximum in the final over of the 211 chase — Miller backed his instincts to finish the job himself. When a single was on offer on the penultimate ball, with Delhi needing just two off two, he sent back Kuldeep Yadav, who was already halfway down the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having smashed three sixes and two boundaries — including a 106-metre maximum in the final over of the 211 chase — Miller backed his instincts to finish the job himself. When a single was on offer on the penultimate ball, with Delhi needing just two off two, he sent back Kuldeep Yadav, who was already halfway down the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna deceived Miller with a slower bouncer outside off on the final ball, as the batter failed to connect. Kuldeep again set off for a desperate run as the ball rolled towards wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. This time, Miller had no option but to respond, but Buttler’s underarm throw caught Kuldeep inches short, sealing a one-run defeat for Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna deceived Miller with a slower bouncer outside off on the final ball, as the batter failed to connect. Kuldeep again set off for a desperate run as the ball rolled towards wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. This time, Miller had no option but to respond, but Buttler’s underarm throw caught Kuldeep inches short, sealing a one-run defeat for Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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It was Delhi’s first loss in three matches this season, leaving them fourth in the points table.

Earlier in the game, Buttler had smashed 52 off 27 balls, including five sixes, to help Gujarat post 210 for 4. KL Rahul had anchored the chase with a 92 before Miller’s late charge.

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