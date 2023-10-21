David Warner blocked by 'bison' in World Cup escape

Opener David Warner revealed he did not see the dropped catch which allowed him to go on and make a sensational 163 in Australia's 62-run win over Pakistan in the World Cup at Bengaluru on Friday. The 36-year-old left-hander was dropped by Usama Mir in the fifth over of the match off Shaheen Shah Afridi with his score only on 10 and Australia 22 without loss.

David Warner (R) speaks with Mitchell Marsh during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan.(AFP)

He went on to crack a 124-ball 163 and along with Mitchell Marsh (121) put on an Australian World Cup record of 259 for the opening wicket to help his team pile up 367-9. "I actually didn't even see him drop it," said Warner, declared man of the match for his innings that featured nine sixes and 14 boundaries.

"I was behind the 'bison' (Marsh's nickname). I was actually not happy I didn't get a single as well. It's how it is when you're an opening batsman. If you're going to go after it, you're probably going to give some chances."

Pakistan's openers Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64) gave their team a solid start of 134 but the middle-order batting crumbled with Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa claiming 4-53 despite having suffered back spasms. Warner said he was happy for Marsh who turned 32 on Friday. "He said to me today that he hasn't really scored any runs on his birthday so he's happy about that and I think tonight's Indian tradition, cake in the face," said Warner."

"You'd always go into bat for him and I was just so ecstatic for him. You know, he's a great man to have around the change room. He's the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone and he's always a character.

"That's what you need in teams and in these backs up against the wall games, you need that. It was awesome."

With Friday's win, Australia have revived their World Cup campaign with two successive wins after as many losses. "I honestly thought 350 was probably par, given the fact that we know the history of this ground and a little bit of dew can come and get a little bit easier to bat on," Warner said.

Five-time champions Australia next face the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday.