Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Warner isn't comfortable against left-arm quicks': Hogg lists Australia's 'headache' against Pakistan in T20 WC semis
cricket

'Warner isn't comfortable against left-arm quicks': Hogg lists Australia's 'headache' against Pakistan in T20 WC semis

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg sent out warning bells to Aaron Finch and co, who he feels will have a tough time dealing with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi.  
Australia's David Warner, left, and teammate Glenn Maxwell(AP)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 11:32 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Aaron Finch-led Australia will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in UAE, with the winner taking on New Zealand in the finals on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg sent out warning bells to Finch and co, who he feels will have a tough time dealing with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi. 

The 21-year-old's three-wicket haul set up a thumping 10-wicket demolition of India in the group phase, and Pakistan have not looked back, notching five consecutive wins to meet Australia in Thursday's semi-final in Dubai.   

Australia vs Pakistan preview: Battles aplenty, on and off field

"Pakistan's opening bowlers against Finch and Warner is a big headache for me. Shaheen Afridi swings it away from Warner with that straighter one. Warner, playing away from his body, has got a chance of an edge or he can get bowled with the gap between bat and bad. Warner is not as comfortable against left-arm quicks as he is with right-arm quicks,” Hogg noted on his YouTube channel. 

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Check Australia's predicted XI ahead of Pakistan tie

The former cricketer, who has represented Australia in 7 Tests and 123 ODIs, also feels the skipper should be watchful of Imad Wasim, who too could pose a threat with his slow left-arm deliveries. 

“The other headache is (Imad) Wasim bowling to Finch with those left-arm balls. Finch is not very confident against that and that is a key match-up for me to determine whether Australia win or lose the match,” he added.

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday evening and the action will start at 07:30 PM IST.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia Predicted XI: Warner, Hazlewood key as Finch unlikely to make changes 

‘How many opportunities can you give?’: Chopra highlights flaw in team selection

Rizwan, Malik doubtful for semi against Australia, miss training with mild flu

‘0 superstars, 11 solid players': Indian cricketers react after NZ beat England
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP