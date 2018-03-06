 David Warner, Quinton De Kock charged by ICC for Durban stairwell spat | cricket | Hindustan Times
David Warner, Quinton De Kock charged by ICC for Durban stairwell spat

David Warner and Quinton De Kock were both charged by the ICC after the duo was involved in an ugly spat during the first Test match between Australia and South Africa in Durban.

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Australia’s David Warner got into an ugly spat with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock during the first Test in Durban.
Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock were both charged by the ICC for their post-match confrontation in Durban, according a report in ESPNcricinfo.com.

Both the players were charged for “conduct that brings the game into disrepute”. While de Kock has a Level 1 charge against him, Warner faces a serious level 2 charge, according to the report. It means that the Australian opener could be banned for one Test. De Kock, however, will escape with a fine.

The heated exchange between David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock took place in a stairwell during the first Test in Durban. CCTV footage showed Warner apparently turning on De Kock as the players walked up a narrow staircase leading to the dressing rooms during the tea break on Sunday.

Warner had to be restrained by his teammates as he appeared to lose his temper, reportedly over a jibe about his wife Candice, although the South Africans blamed him for sparking the argument.

The two teams have to respond to the charge by Wednesday.

