David Warner, Quinton De Kock charged by ICC for Durban stairwell spat

Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock were both charged by the ICC for their post-match confrontation in Durban, according a report in ESPNcricinfo.com.

Both the players were charged for “conduct that brings the game into disrepute”. While de Kock has a Level 1 charge against him, Warner faces a serious level 2 charge, according to the report. It means that the Australian opener could be banned for one Test. De Kock, however, will escape with a fine.

The heated exchange between David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock took place in a stairwell during the first Test in Durban. CCTV footage showed Warner apparently turning on De Kock as the players walked up a narrow staircase leading to the dressing rooms during the tea break on Sunday.

Warner had to be restrained by his teammates as he appeared to lose his temper, reportedly over a jibe about his wife Candice, although the South Africans blamed him for sparking the argument.

The two teams have to respond to the charge by Wednesday.