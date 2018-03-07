Shikhar Dhawan says Sri Lanka’s powerplay performance took game away from India

Shikhar Dhawan, who blasted his career-best score of 90 in the opening game of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 Twenty20 tri-series, has admitted that Sri Lanka’s blazing batting in the powerplay overs took the game away from India after Rohit Sharma’s side suffered a five-wicket defeat at the R Premadasa stadium on Tuesday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Speaking after the end of the match, Dhawan said, “After the first six overs, Sri Lanka were 75/2 which was 25 runs too many. Kusal Perera played a great knock and it took the game away from us. However, we did bounce back in the middle overs but the powerplay batting made the difference.”

In contrast, India could manage only 40 runs in the powerplay when they batted. It took Dhawan’s magnificent 90 off 49 balls, studded with six fours and six sixes to help India reach 174/5. When asked about India’s low powerplay score, the left-hander said, “Sri Lanka took two wickets in the first two overs and that caused some damage for us. When you lose two wickets at the start, one has to curb aggression. If we had not lost the two wickets, we could have been even more aggressive.”

Dhawan in great form

Dhawan’s 90 formed the basis of India putting up a decent score at the R Premadasa stadium. The left-hander has enjoyed a great run in the shortest format, managing scores of 72, 24 and 47 as India defeated South Africa 2-1 in the recently-concluded Twenty20 series.

The 32-year-old said he was enjoying his batting. “I have been playing aggressively from the start. I know my game. I am very aggressive from the start. The general pattern is that my strike-rate has been quiet high,” Dhawan said.

India take on Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy at the R Premadasa stadium on Thursday.