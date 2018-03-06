Live - India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20 live cricket score: SL opt to field against IND

Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma,will bat first against Sri Lanka after losing the toss in the opening match of the Tri-Nation Nidahas T20 Cup in Colombo on Tuesday. The Men in Blue are without some senior players including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. It provides great opportunity to youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj to showcase their talent on a big stage. Follow live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Nidahas Trophy Tri-Nation Series 2018, here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

18:43 hrs IST: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

18:40 hrs IST: It is an extremely new-look India side which will take the field today and it will be interesting to see how they perform without the stalwarts.

18:38 hrs IST: India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal.

18:33 hrs IST: Sri Lanka opt to field against India in first T20 in Colombo.

18:27 hrs IST: Vijay Shankar is all set to make his debut for the Indian cricket team.

18:20 hrs IST: A cultural program is taking place at the Premadasa Stadium ahead of the encounter. This tournament is being hosted to celebrate 70 years of Sri Lanka’s independence.

18:17 hrs IST: In other news, ICC announced a six-month suspension on Maharashtra Cricket Association’s pitch curator Pandurang Salgaonkar following its investigations over alleged charges of corruption made by India Today in October 2017.

18:07 hrs IST: The build-up to the game was marred by tension with the Sri Lankan government imposing a 10-day emergency following communal clashes in Kandy.

18:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs India - the first match of the Nidahas Trophy - from Colombo.

However, for a bunch of youngsters, who will get to wear the India blues with as many as six top players being rested, would consider this a God-sent opportunity.

In the familiar territory of Premadasa Stadium, Rohit will love to come out all guns blazing in the company of Shikhar Dhawan.

Suresh Raina is slowly getting back into the groove at No 3. The Lankan pitches and the pace trio Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka are not expected to pose too many problems to the stylish left-hander, who was out of the side for a year owing to fitness and form-related issues.

The extremely talented KL Rahul may have to miss out if he is not allowed to open by the team management. With Raina back in the team, Rahul can only bat at No.4, where Manish Pandey has been staking claim for quite some time now.

Dinesh Karthik is expected to bat at No.5 and don the big gloves which would leave Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant fighting out for specialist batsman’s place at No.6.

Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two spin bowling options at the floodlit Premadasa, where the wicket gets slower as the night progresses.