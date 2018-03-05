India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series, Colombo: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series, Colombo is available online. After a successful and testing tour of South Africa, a new-look Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is all set to face Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International match of the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. The first T20 starts at 7pm IST. The tri-nation Nidahas Trophy series will be contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

You can log on to www.yupptv.com or use the YuppTV app to see the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series game. The match starts at 7pm.

All the matches will be available on YuppTV in the USA, Canada, Middle East and North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Europe.

Where to get live TV coverage of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

The 1st T20 of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD

Where to get live cricket score India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all the matches of Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series. You can visit our sports section - https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/ for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.