Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Nidahas Trophy 2018, Colombo: SL bowl

After a successful tour of South Africa, a new-look team India led by Rohit Sharma will face Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Colombo today. The tri-nation series will be contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. The BCCI’s to rest regular captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah has given the likes of Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj a chance to prove their mettle. On the other hand, injuries have taken the front seat for the hosts before the start of the series as Asela Gunaratne, Shehan Madushanka and Angelo Mathews were ruled out. Now it all depends on Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera and Suranga Lakmal to get the team going. Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Follow live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Nidahas Trophy 2018 here (LIVE UPDATES)

If you are unable to view the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Nidahas Trophy 2018, then click here.