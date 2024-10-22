David Warner ready to help ‘desperate’ Australia with shocking retirement U-turn for BGT: ‘Retire for right reasons…’

David Warner has made a sensational claim that he is ready to take a U-turn from retirement if the Australian team needs him for the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month. Warner announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year after the Pakistan Test series. He finished his illustrious Test career with 8786 runs in 112 matches, including 26 centuries and 37 fifties. David Warner announced his retirement from Test cricket in January 2024.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Warner has asserted that he is ready to reverse his retirement and play a Sheffield Shield match to get match-ready if CA wants him for the five-test series.

"I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game (first round of the shield) since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation. Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play. I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that," Warner told Code Sports.

Steve Smith to return to number 4 for BGT 2024/25

Australia tried their star batter Steve Smith in the opening slot to replace retired Warner, but the move didn't work out. Smith's form dipped while playing as an opener, as he scored just 171 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.50. Australia's chief selector George Bailey has already confirmed that Smith was moved to the number four spot in the middle order.

Bailey claimed that Smith had expressed his "desire" to be moved back to the number four spot and revealed that the decision was made by skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald.

The Australian team is now in a tricky position to find an ideal opening partner for Usman Khawaja. Travis Head, who opens the innings for Australia in red-ball cricket, is also in contention to bat partner with Khawaja, but the absence of Cameron Green in the middle-order might force the hosts to go for a young opener at the top.