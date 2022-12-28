David Warner said 'I'm cramping'. I said 'good...': Steve Smith reveals unusual conversation with Australia opener

David Warner destroyed South African bowlers on Day 2 of their ongoing Test match, as Australia posted 386 for three in 91 overs at Stumps. The visitors had initially posted 189 in 68.4 overs. Becoming the first Australian to grab a double ton in his 100th Test, Warner was emotional and exhausted, as he retired due to cramps. Meanwhile, the Aussies ended the day with a lead of 197 runs.

Steve Smith, who shared a marathon partnership with Warner, revealed an interesting conversation he had with the record-breaker. "The more he started to cramp the more shots he started to play and everything seemed to be coming out of the middle. It was an amazing knock and nice to be up the other end for a large chunk of it", he said.

"I was doing my thing and he was doing his. It was just like, 'Keep batting'. He was like, 'I’m cramping.' I was like, 'Good. Just keep going'", he further added.

Smith clobbered 85 runs off 161 balls, packed with nine fours and a six. Meanwhile, Warner retired after hammering 200 runs off 254 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes.

Commenting on Warner's future in Test cricket, Smith stated, "I don't see why not. He's fit and I don't see any reason why he can't continue playing. He was certainly seeing the ball pretty well today, so fingers crossed he can keep playing well and he can play for as long as he likes."

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje managed to take a wicket each in a disastrous day for South Africa at the MCG in Melbourne. During South Africa's first innings, Cameron Green bagged five wickets and Mitchell Starc took two. Meanwhile, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon scalped a dismissal each. Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen managed to bag half-centuries but it wasn't enough to take South Africa past the 200-run mark.

