Sakshi shares MS Dhoni's photo celebrating Christmas with Rishabh Pant, fans excited. See pic

A member of India's winning team in the recent Test series vs Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant took a break from cricket with an 'epic night' with MS Dhoni during Christmas. The duo were joined by Dhoni's wife Sakshi and a couple of friends in Dubai's SUSHISAMBA restaurant. Pant was in good batting form during the second Test in Dhaka. During the first innings, Bangladesh posted 227, with a knock of 84 runs off 157 balls by Mominul Haque. Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin were in hot form and took four wickets each. Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets for the visitors. In response to Bangladesh's first innings total, India posted 314. Pant was in hot form and cruised to 93 runs off 104 balls, packed with seven fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer smacked 87 runs off 105 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets in the first innings, with Taijul Islam also bagging four. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan scalped a dismissal each.

In the second innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for 231, with Zakir Hasan getting a half-century. Meanwhile, Axar Patel took three wickets, R Ashwin ad Mohammed Siraj bagged two dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav took a wicket each. Chasing a target of 145, India raced to 145 for seven, with R Ashwin top-scoring for his side. Ashwin slammed an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 62 balls, with four fours and a six. Mehidy took four wickets for Bangladesh in the second innings, and Shakib bagged two scalps.

Also Read | ‘200 in your 100th Test’: Candice hails husband David Warner for overcoming ‘incredible amount of lows’ in 2nd SA Test

After the 2-0 win, Pant took some time off and celebrated Christmas with Dhoni. Sakshi shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it as, "To many more EPIC nights !"

Reacting to the photo, one fan said, "Pant doing really well as a WK for India. The reason is he never leave Mahi bhai."

"Seeing mahi Bhai happy made my day", another user added.

Meanwhile, one fan said, "#Sakshisingh_r bhabhi ji ham apki post bas isliye dekhte he ki mahi bhai ko dekh sake kyo ki wo to social Media se dur hi rehte he love you mahi bhai see you soon ipl2023."

"Mahi sir dikh hi nahi rahe apne account PE mam ap unhe please bolo ki wo toda active rahe social media pe", another fan said.

The Indian cricket team have a short break ahead of their three-match T20I series vs Sri Lanka, starting from January 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON