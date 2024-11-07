David Warner slaps India batters with warning after NZ debacle ahead of gruelling AUS tour: 'I’d be nervous...'

India's batting lineup wobbling and collapsing to New Zealand at home is good news for Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former opener David Warner has said. Warner said that he would be nervous going into the tour Down Under if he was in that Indian team but he also said that the hosts would still need to be at their best as the visiting side have some proven match-winners among their ranks. India's Shubman Gill (R) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal as Virat Kohli enters the pitch to bat during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 3, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Warner was all praise for New Zealand. The Kiwis registered a plethora of firsts as they became the first team since England in 2012 to beat India in a Test series in India, thus ending the hosts' record 18-series winning streak at home in the format. They then became the first team since South Africa in 2000 to whitewash India in a Test series at their home and the first visiting team ever to win all matches in a three-match Test series in the country. New Zealand had never won a Test series in India before this and had not won a Test match in the country since 1988.

"I look back at that first Test that they played and they took some amazing catches and that sets the tone. If you are taking catches like that and you get that upper hand and you lead the series one-nil, it’s big. I know how tough it is to win over there. What they’ve just done is absolutely outstanding, and credit to them," Warner said on-air during the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on November 4.

For India, the embarrassing whitewash threw their road to a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final off track. Moreover, it came right before they embark on a five-match Test tour of Australia starting on November 22. “And it helps the Australian guys. They’re coming out here after being beaten at home three-nil for five Tests against the Australian boys, (who have) three world class quicks and a world class spin bowler, and I’d be nervous if I’m in that batting order. I would be nervous,” he said.

'They'll be so determined to come out here and score big runs'

Warner, who retired from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, however said that Australia will have to be at their best to beat India who remain a formidable side. While Australia have defeated India in the final of the 2023 World Cup and the 2023 WTC Final in the recent past, they haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a decade. In this time, Australia have beaten twice at home by India and hardly ever came close to reversing that result on tour.

“The Australian top order needs to make runs. They’ve got Mohammed Shami, who’s currently on the road to recovery with the knee - he potentially could be out here with the team - (and) you have... (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj who are their spearheads," Warner said.

“I think if Australia can get through those two gentlemen, there could be some big runs put on the board. But … we’re going to have to come out with our chest out against India. We have lost our last two series here against India (and) they have got a lot to play for."

Warner also said that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom were woefully out of form against New Zealand, will be looking to score big. They've got some older guys in their team. I know the Australian cricket team have got a lot over 30 (as well) but you have got Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, you got these guys there who are in the back end of their careers as well, so there's a lot to play for there as well, and whether or not they finish their careers this year or next year, they will want to finish on a high. I know those guys very, very well and they will be so determined to come out here and score big runs," he said.