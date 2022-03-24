'Better give them a walkover now': Twitter furious at Pakistan's blunder as no player notices Warner edging the ball

Australia are taking on Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series in Lahore. The visitors made a terrific comeback in the last session of Day 3 on Wednesday, bowling Pakistan out on 268; the Aussies picked seven wickets within 20 runs as the hosts suffered a batting collapse. Having secured a 123-run lead in the first innings, Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave the side an excellent start; however, the former had a fair share of luck going his way.

During the first session of Day 4, Warner had a faint edge off his bat being carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. However, neither Rizwan nor bowler Hasan Ali made an appeal. The replays showed that the ball had indeed found a nick off Warner's bat and Pakistan let go of a massive opportunity to get a breakthrough in the game.

As the replay was shown on the big screen, Hasan couldn't suppress a laugh.

The incident took place in the sixth over of the Australian innings. Warner was on 16 at the time.

As the fans on Twitter realised that Pakistan had actually missed the chance of getting a wicket, here's how they reacted:

Earlier, a brilliant bowling performance by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia an upper hand as Pakistan got bundled out at 268 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here in Lahore on Wednesday.

At Stumps on the third day, Australia's score read at 11/0 with the visitors leading by 134 runs. David Warner (4*) and Usman Khawaja (7*) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Cummins scalped a total of five wickets while Starc took four to end Pakistan's batting run at 268.

The three-match series is currently level at 0-0, with both Tests ending in a draw.