Australia opener David Warner was extremely happy for India left-arm pacer T Natarajan. Warner, who led Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend.’

Natarajan became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut in all three formats - T20I, ODI and Test – in the same tour. The left-arm seamer who was drafted into the India T20I side for Australia series after an injury ruled out another uncapped cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, played all three matches before being asked by the team management to stay back as a net bowler for ODIs and Tests.

As it turned out, Natarajan played an ODI and then went on to make his Test debut in the final Test in Brisbane after a string of injuries ruled out India’s first-XI players.

"First thing I'd like to say is Vazhthukal Nattu, you're an absolute legend. I've got so much time for you, you're a great person on and off the field and I love having you in our team. Cheers!" Warner said on Sports Today.

Natarajan’s brilliant performance for the Sunirsers in the IPL earned him his maiden call-up for the Indian side. Warner, who was instrumental in treating Natarajan as one of SRH’s main weapons, said he was fortunate to lead the youngster.

"I was fortunate enough to captain Nattu. He's an amazing guy, humble and a true gentleman. What a talent he is, we've just seen a guy who played unbelievably well in the IPL 2020, going on tour with the Indian team as a net bowler while sacrificing being there for the birth of his first child and then making his debut in all forms... what a magnificent achievement.

"I couldn't be any happier and pleased for him. I'm very pleased and excited to see what he has to offer in this year's IPL as well. He knows what he has to do, he knows how to bowl in certain situations."

"The way we used him - outside the powerplay, maybe an over in the powerplay and bowling alongside Rashid Khan in partnership worked very well. I think he bowled 80 yorkers in the tournament which is an exceptional display of death bowling whenever he did come on. I'm extremely excited to see what he brings to the table this year," Warner said.

Natarajan got a grand reception in his village after returning from the Australia tour.

"We saw first-hand yesterday the response that his home town gave him, it was extremely humbling to see. You had a guy there getting a thorough warm welcome for him and for what he's achieved," Warner said.