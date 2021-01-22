IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'You're an absolute legend': David Warner's heartfelt message for India youngster T Natarajan
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
cricket

'You're an absolute legend': David Warner's heartfelt message for India youngster T Natarajan

David Warner, who led T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend’ after he earned praise with his bowling in Australia
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST

Australia opener David Warner was extremely happy for India left-arm pacer T Natarajan. Warner, who led Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend.’

Natarajan became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut in all three formats - T20I, ODI and Test – in the same tour. The left-arm seamer who was drafted into the India T20I side for Australia series after an injury ruled out another uncapped cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, played all three matches before being asked by the team management to stay back as a net bowler for ODIs and Tests.

As it turned out, Natarajan played an ODI and then went on to make his Test debut in the final Test in Brisbane after a string of injuries ruled out India’s first-XI players.

Also Read | 'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus

"First thing I'd like to say is Vazhthukal Nattu, you're an absolute legend. I've got so much time for you, you're a great person on and off the field and I love having you in our team. Cheers!" Warner said on Sports Today.

Natarajan’s brilliant performance for the Sunirsers in the IPL earned him his maiden call-up for the Indian side. Warner, who was instrumental in treating Natarajan as one of SRH’s main weapons, said he was fortunate to lead the youngster.

"I was fortunate enough to captain Nattu. He's an amazing guy, humble and a true gentleman. What a talent he is, we've just seen a guy who played unbelievably well in the IPL 2020, going on tour with the Indian team as a net bowler while sacrificing being there for the birth of his first child and then making his debut in all forms... what a magnificent achievement.

Also Read | India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

"I couldn't be any happier and pleased for him. I'm very pleased and excited to see what he has to offer in this year's IPL as well. He knows what he has to do, he knows how to bowl in certain situations."

"The way we used him - outside the powerplay, maybe an over in the powerplay and bowling alongside Rashid Khan in partnership worked very well. I think he bowled 80 yorkers in the tournament which is an exceptional display of death bowling whenever he did come on. I'm extremely excited to see what he brings to the table this year," Warner said.

Natarajan got a grand reception in his village after returning from the Australia tour.

"We saw first-hand yesterday the response that his home town gave him, it was extremely humbling to see. You had a guy there getting a thorough warm welcome for him and for what he's achieved," Warner said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
david warner t natarajan
app
Close
e-paper
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri picks the 'find of the Australia tour' among Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
cricket

No one learns algebra in Class I: Saha on Pant's wicket-keeping skills

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Saha, who is considered India's number one Test wicketkeeper, said that he does not believe that Pant's heroic show in Australia would close the door for him in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," said Swann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Tamim, Mehidy star as Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to seal series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 50 to help the side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies was bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs. It was Bangladesh's third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
cricket

'You're an absolute legend': Warner's heartfelt message for India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
David Warner, who led T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend’ after he earned praise with his bowling in Australia
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
cricket

India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 PM IST
A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
It was actually a well thought out plan against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne derived more than five months before the Test series began. The mastermind behind it? India head coach Ravi Shastri, who had called bowling coach Bharat Arun in July to discuss the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
cricket

Ton-up Mathews shows the way for smarter Sri Lanka in 2nd Test vs England

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Sri Lanka were much more cautious this time on a dry wicket that will crumble quickly under the hot sun and make chasing anything substantial in the fourth innings perilous for the tourists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test match against Australia(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test match against Australia(AP)
cricket

'Without Cheteshwar Pujara, India would've lost to Australia 3-0'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Hailing Cheteshwar Pujara’s gallant effort, former England opener Nick Compton said India would have ended up losing the series against Australia 3-0 instead of wining it 2-1 if it wasn't for the No.3 batsman’s unmatchable patience and determination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team and Triple H.(AP/ WWE)
Indian cricket team and Triple H.(AP/ WWE)
cricket

A WWE-scripted level of a comeback: Triple H lauds Team India's win in Australia

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • It wasn’t just the Indian fans celebrating but everyone in and around the world lauded the spirit shown by the Indian cricket team in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane receives rousing reception on arrival at home(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane receives rousing reception on arrival at home(Twitter)
cricket

Gabba giants are back home to hero's welcome

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Chinnappampatti village near Salem in Tamil Nadu arranged a horse-drawn carriage for local boy T Natarajan
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's David Warner during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's David Warner during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

I can be called a bowling all-rounder, I can bat: Shardul Thakur

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Thakur snared seven wickets and was India's top scorer in the first innings, striking 67 while batting at No.8. He, along with Washington Sundar, pulled the team out of trouble by conjuring a crucial 123-run stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara gets hit on the body on day 5 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Brisbane.(Getty Images)
Cheteshwar Pujara gets hit on the body on day 5 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Brisbane.(Getty Images)
cricket

Pujara's father reveals what India no 3 said when asked about being hit on body

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Arvind Pujara feared for son as he bore painful body blows to blunt bowlers, setting up the Gabba victory
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP