David Warner to unleash one of IPL's fastest pacers, drop Rilee Rossouw: Here's DC’s likely XI vs GT

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Aussie batter will hope that his side moves on from a heavy defeat in their previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants, and open their account in the ongoing season. File photo of David Warner and Anrich Nortje(Delhi Capitals/Twitter)

It was a day to forget for DC on Saturday as Kyle Mayers toyed with their bowlers. The Windies all-rounder smashed seven maximums while Mark Wood ran through the Delhi line-up with his fiery-pace bowling.

After failing to reach the Playoffs for six times in a row, Delhi made it to the top four in 2019, 2020, and 2021, finishing runners-up in 2020. In 2022, they finished fifth.

Also Read | Focus on Sarfaraz’s batting, not keeping: Sourav Ganguly

Ahead of the 2023 auction, Delhi traded Shardul Thakur with the Kolkata Knight Riders and acquired Aman Khan. They also released KS Bharat, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, and Ashwin Hebbar. In the mega auction the franchise roped in the services of England's hard-hitting Phil Salt, seasoned batter Manish Pandey, and pacer Mukesh Kumar among others to bolster the squad. Rilee Rossouw was also brought in as a replacement for the previously released Tim Seifert.

With a mix of youth and experience, and Ricky Ponting looking after the unit alongside former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who returned as the Director of Cricket, DC will hope for a positive outcome as they play their first home match.

Also Read | 'Just not acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar fumes on live TV after Chepauk dog delays CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match

Delhi boast of an explosive batting line-up. David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, and Axar Patel are all capable of making noteworthy contributions and swaying the game in DC’s favour. But almost all failed to deliver in the previous encounter, and only skipper and Rossouw made any sort of mentionable contributions. Warner scored a half-century, while the Proteas cricketer chipped in with 30 odd runs.

Before the game there were a few emotional tributes for Rishabh Pant, as he recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash. As a captain, wicket-keeper and a dependable middle-order batter, Pant's services were clearly missed in the clash against Lucknow as Delhi slumped from 40/0 in 4 overs to 95/5 in 14 overs.

The Capitals also have a good bowling attack with the likes of Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, and the vastly experienced Ishant Sharma making up the seam bowling attack. Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, and Axar Patel make up the spin bowling options.

But all the bowlers except Khaleel went for runs with Sakariya conceding 53 runs in his 4 overs.

DC will be boosted by the availability of Nortje and Ngidi after they concluded national duties with South Africa. It remains to be seen which overseas player is dropped from the playing XI to accommodate either one between the two.

DC predicted XI vs GT

Openers: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw.

Middle Order: Mitch Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact player:

DC head coach has been mighty impressed with Aman Khan's efforts in the pre-season camp and if required he can be used as an Impact Player for the second time in a row.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON