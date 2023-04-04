DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya wins the toss, Gujarat Titans to bowl first

IPL 2023 DC vs GT Live Score: Delhi Capitals's first home match of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is against the reigning champions Gujarat Titans. DC started their campaign with a 50-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants. They were as sloppy as a top level cricket team can ever be in the fielding department and while they got off to a good start in their chase, Mark Wood obliterated their chances and they ended up limping their way out of contention. Gujarat Titans were clinical in their victory in the opening game of the season against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC's regular skipper Rishabh Pant will be at the stadium today.

