David Warner trolls Rohit Sharma for 'copying' him on Instagram video with India's new T20 World Cup jersey

What's common between Rohit Sharma and David Warner apart from the fact that they are two of the most destructive openers going around in modern-day cricket? Their love for social media. Both Rohit and Warner love to entertain fans with their breathtaking shots at the top of the order and when not on the cricket field, their Twitter and Instagram handles do the talking. While Rohit may be winning the battle on the cricket field, at least on current form, Warner has the edge over the Indian opener on social media creativity.

There is no evidence to suggest that Rohit wanted to change that but his latest video with the new India jersey for the men's T20 World Cup is sure to give Warner a run for his money.

Rohit posted an Instagram reel with the caption “jumping into my Indian blue” in which the India limited-overs vice captain was seen placing his India kit on the bed and then jumping on to it with the next shot showing him full geared up.

Rohit's post went viral and Warner himself took note of it. The Australian opener decided to pull the India batter's leg by stating: “You copying my Tik Tok.”

Warner trolls Rohit on Instagram

For the uninitiated, Warner loves to post videos on Tik Tok and Instagram.

India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav too reacted to Rohit's video.

Both Rohit and Warner are currently busy with the T20 World Cup, which began with the qualifying rounds on October 17. India and Australia are already through to the main rounds - beginning on October 23.

Rohit, did not feature in India's warm-up match against England on Monday in Dubai which the Virat Kohli-led side won by 6 wickets. The right-hander is likely to feature in India's next warm-up match, which against Warner's Australia on Wednesday.

The Aaron Finch-led side won a thrilling contest against New Zealand in their first warm-up match ahead of the World Cup.