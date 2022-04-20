DC Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals seek consistency amid Covid cloud

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh testing positive for Covid-19 has led to a venue change and a lingering uncertainty over who else will return positive results in the final round of tests that will be conducted on morning of April 20. However, for now, there are no more positive cases within the squad which means that DC have the rest of the team to choose from when they face Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

DC have been inconsistent of late, losing to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets before thrashing KKR by 44 runs and then losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs. The positive test for Marsh might just force them to play the same squad as the one that lost to RCB.

Prithvi Shaw: The young opener has scored two half centuries this season and has looked like being in good touch.

David Warner: He may have scored just four in his second debut for DC but then followed that up with scores of 61 and 66. Warner looked ominious in the two consecutive half centuries and DC will hope that he continues in this vein.

Sarfaraz Khan: DC have clearly kept Sarfaraz as a floater and he may not bat yet again if they get off to a good start.

Rishabh Pant (captain, wk): The captain has tried to hold together the ship in the middle order which has been a problem for DC. Pant has scored 144 runs in five innings at a strike rate of just over 145.

Rovman Powell: Powell may well have lost his place to Marsh had it not been for the Australian getting ruled out. The West Indies big hitter has reginstered just one double digit score in five innings.

Lalit Yadav: Lalit got out for just 1 run in the last match. However, Yadav has played some good knocks for the team earlier. In four innings so far, he has scored 75 runs at an average of 25.0.

Axar Patel: Axar finally got his first wicket of the season in DC's previous game and he continues to play a good hand in the lower middle order.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul has taken four wickets in five games at an average of 43.75. In DC's last match, he picked 1 wicket and conceded just 27 runs in his 4 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep has hit the form of his life this season and will be one of the first names in the team sheet. With 11 wickets in five games, he is the third highest wicket taker this season.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer has taken 8 wickets in 4 games so far at an average of 15.25.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur's spell may have been the one that tilted the scale against DC in their previous game but it is likely that the Bangladesh pacer will get one more chance considering how rusty Anrich Nortje looked in the one game he got to play this season.

