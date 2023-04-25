'DC should also play Shane Watson': Harbhajan Singh's hilarious take on Delhi Capitals' batting woes in IPL 2023

Despite their second straight win in IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals' batting woes continued with openers David Warner and Phil Salt failing to have an impact. Warner managed to register only 21 runs off 20 balls, smacking two fours and a six. Meanwhile, Salt was dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over. A late fightback by Manish Pandey and Axar Patel helped DC reach 144/9 in 20 overs. Pandey slammed 34 runs off 27 balls, including two fours. Meanwhile, Axar hammered 34 runs off 34 deliveries, hitting four fours. On the other hand, Washington Sundar took three wickets for SRH, Bhuvneshwar scalped two dismissals.

Harbhajan Singh feels that Delhi Capitals should take Shane Watson in their playing XI.

Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH reached 137/6 in 20 overs, with Axar and Anrich Nortje bagging two wickets each for DC. Mayank Agarwal showed some good batting form for SRH, registering 49 runs off 39 balls. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire knock of 31 runs off 19 balls as Delhi went on to win by seven runs.

Other than their poor batting in the previous game, DC also have to worry about out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, who has been dropped from the playing XI. Speaking to Sportskeeda, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh had a hilarious take on Delhi's batting problems, and also had a rather funny solution.

"I'm saying that DC should also play Shane Watson, he recently retired, and the way with which DC's opening is going these days, he will be of use, and a better choice as well," he said.

Despite his criticism, he also praised Axar and Pandey for Delhi's late resurgence in the first innings. "It seemed as if DC scored 25-30 runs less in the first innings on this pitch. The DC batters did not contribute much, the recovery from 62-5 was incredible from Axar Patel and Manish Pandey", he said.

"Credit to Axar Patel and Manish Pandey, they played really well and took the total to 144. DC might have thought that they can defend this, but they knew they will have to bowl really well. Ishant Sharma bowled a great spell upfront and Harry Brook's bat has not been talking since that hundred", he further added.

