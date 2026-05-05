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DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Capitals seek revenge on Super Kings in a battle to stay alive in playoff race

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
May 05, 2026 05:04:53 pm IST

DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals face the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a battle to strengthen their position in the league table.

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DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals will be looking to exact revenge on Chennai Super Kings.(PTI)

DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5, in Match 48 of the IPL 2026. The match arrives at a point where both sides are level on eight points from nine matches, separated mainly by net run rate. CSK are placed above DC because of a better NRR. ...Read More

 

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  • Tue, 05 May 2026 05:04:52 pm

    DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The top wicket-takers

    DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj is the leading wicket-taker across the two squads going into the DC vs CSK match, with 17 wickets in nine matches for the Chennai Super Kings. He is also the joint-top in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race. Jamie Overton gives CSK a second wicket-taking threat, with 10 wickets this season, including a 4 for 18 against the Capitals in the earlier meeting. For the Capitals, Lungi Ngidi has six wickets in seven matches, while Mitchell Starc return in the previous game and took three wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Tue, 05 May 2026 04:43:43 pm

    DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The top run scorers

    DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul is the top run-scorer across the two squads going into this fixture, with 433 runs in nine matches for the Delhi Capitals at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.84. He also sits among the leading run-getters in the tournament. For Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson leads their chart with 315 runs from nine matches. The focus would therefore be clearly on Rahul's form at the top and Samson's role for CSK. In a fixture between two teams stuck in eight points, the highest-volume batters on either side carry direct weight.

  • Tue, 05 May 2026 04:24:07 pm

    DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Capitals eye payback

    DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals have a clear reference point tonight. Chennai Super Kings beat them earlier this season, and DC now get the return fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a chance to correct that result. The first meeting exposed areas Delhi could not control for long enoigh, espeicallay in sustatining pressure across both innings. This time, the venue changes, but the requirement stays direct: start better, avoid loose middle-overs phases, and make CSK chase the game instead of settling into it. For Chennai, the target will be to repeat the same, control and keep DC under pressure again.

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