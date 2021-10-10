DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Pant's Delhi meet Dhoni's Chennai in Playoffs, Toss at 7 PM
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Table-toppers and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals take on three-time champions and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for a place in the Indian Premier League final in the IPL Match Today. Follow live score and updates on the live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Rishabh Pant and his Delhi Capitals side pulled off a league double against MS Dhoni-captained Chennai Super Kings by winning their second IPL 14 meeting by 3 wickets last week. The table toppers meet second-placed CSK once again today but for a direct entry to the IPL 2021 final. The master, Dhoni, and apprentice, Pant, kickoff the Playoffs with a heavyweights clash. While the winner will play the final next, the loser will get another chance to book their ticket to the summit clash. This is a top-of-the-table clash that you do not want to miss.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:30 PM
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live: CSK Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:25 PM
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live: DC Squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Lukman Meriwala, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:20 PM
IPL 2021: Venue Insights- Dubai Pt 2
Best Bowling Figures:
5/32 By Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2021.
Highest Partnership:
181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super
Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Punjab Kings In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
20% (2 Won; 8 Lost)
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:15 PM
IPL 2021: Venue Insights- Dubai Pt 1
Highest Team Total:
219/2 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals In 2020.
Lowest Team Total:
109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings
In 2020.
Highest Individual Score:
132 By KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) Against Royal Challengers
Bangalore In 2020.
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:10 PM
Watch out for “Sir” Ravindra Jadeja of the CSK, DC!
How many wickets and runs for the star all-rounder?
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:05 PM
How many wickets will the deadly pace trio of DC pick up against CSK?
Anrich Nortje. Avesh Khan. Kagiso Rabada.
CSK batsmen, watch out!
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 06:00 PM
IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Live Score: CSK's Form guide
vs: PBKS: Lost by 6 wickets
vs: DC: Lost by 3 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 7 wickets
vs SRH: Won by 6 wicekts
vs KKR: Won by 2 wickets
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:55 PM
IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Live Score: DC's Form guide
vs RCB: Lost by 7 wickets
vs CSK: Won by 3 wickets
vs MI: Won by 4 wickets
vs KKR: Lost by 3 wickets
vs RR: Won by 33 runs
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:50 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by CSK vs DC
Highest Total Chased- 188 On May 08, 2008
Lowest Total Defended- 150 On Apr 09, 2015
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:45 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by DC vs CSK
Highest Total Chased- 189 On Apr 10, 2021
Lowest Total Defended- 162 On May 18, 2018
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:40 PM
DC vs CSK Live Score: Can Dhoni stop Pant's encore?
The last time these sides met, DC pipped CSK for a three-wicket win. Batting first, Chennai posted 136/5 in 20 overs. In response, Pant and Co. chased down the target with 2 balls to spare. In fact, Delhi have won both their league meetings but Dhoni knows this game matters more than any other.
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:35 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni
DC vs CSK is always a highly-anticipated contest as it sees Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, the junior and senior, square off against each other. Dhoni was a torchbearer for the wicketkeeper-batsman community in the past before he handed over the reins to Rishabh Pant. In IPL 2021, however, they have endured very contrasting forms. While Pant has smashed 362 runs in 14 games, Dhoni has managed to register 96. Can Dhoni win the battle today?
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:30 PM
IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Where they finished in the league stage?
DC- 1st position (P-14 | W-10 | L-4 | Points- 20)
CSK- 2nd position (P-14 | W-9 | L-5 | Points-18)
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:25 PM
DC vs CSK: Head-to-Head contests
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 25 times in the IPL and CSK lead the overall head-to-head battle 15-10. If DC are to make the final today itself, they have no choice to make it 11-15.
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 05:20 PM
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. DC and CSK finished 1 and 2, respectively, in the league stage and that is why they have the luxury of getting two cracks for a place in the final. The winner today goes directly into the final, while the losing team will have another shot of getting to the grand finale. But knowing the tenacity with which both captains Rishabh Pant (DC) and MS Dhoni (CSK) lead their sides, both teams would eye nothing short of a victory today. Which is why this encounter will only get spicier through the day. So, all my lovely viewers, sit back, relax and enjoy the action! You don' want to miss this one!