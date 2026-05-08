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DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Capitals vulnerable at home, confident KKR could continue late resurgence

By Kartikay Dutta
May 08, 2026 04:50:27 pm IST

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score IPL 2026: DC have lost 4 consecutive matches on home turf in a series of painful defeats, and are there for the taking against a KKR team putting things together with a hat-trick of wins and standing a chance to vault above them in the table.

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DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul warms up in training looking to inspire Delhi Capitals.(PTI)

DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: On its surface, this match is a midtable contest which won't have much of an outcome on the playoff race. It would require something spectacular from either team – four out of four wins for Delhi the rest of the way, or five out of five for Kolkata – to even be in the conversation for playoffs, and even then, it will likely come down to other results and their net run-rates, which aren't in great health as is. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 04:50:27 pm

    DC vs KKR LIVE Score: 7th plays 8th, one point separating them

    DC vs KKR LIVE Score: These are two teams who are struggling in the lower half of the table – Delhi, despite a strong start, find themselves only one point ahead of a KKR team which could only manage a solitary point in their first six games. KKR have come roaring back with three wins to stay within the conversation, but the climb up the table remains a treacherous one.

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 04:30:06 pm

    DC vs KKR LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    DC vs KKR LIVE Score: We head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the home team have seen their fortress breached again and again. A Delhi Capitals team which has been struggling for wins against Kolkata Knight Riders bouncing after three wins in a row – two teams with not much to fight for than hope, but that can often be the most powerful motivator. Stick around for all the updates!

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