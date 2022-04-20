DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals look to start fresh after Covid scare against Punjab Kings
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: After a recent Covid-19 scare and a last minute venue change, Delhi Capitals will look to start afresh when they lock horns with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. The contest, which was initially scheduled to be played in Pune, has been shifted to the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Both the sides will eye a return to winning ways and a lot will depend on their respective batting unit. David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant headline the Delhi batting line up, while the focus will be on Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow in the Punjab setup. Mayank Agarwal, who missed the previous encounter due to a toe injury, is likely to return in the playing XI. Follow the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings:
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 04:37 PM
IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: What we know so far
Delhi Capitals will head into the clash after a recent Covid scare. Five members in total had tested positive for the virus, which include Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
The others, who have returned positive are physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 04:29 PM
DC vs PBKS: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the start. Stay tuned for further updates!