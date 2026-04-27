DC vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli returns to Delhi as Bengaluru chase revenge against Capitals

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals enter tonight's IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with pressure already building around their campaign. Three wins from seven matches have left them needing a correction at home, and the recent pattern has been more concerning than the raw points tally. DC have lost four of their last five games, with their batting showing flashes but their overall balance still looking unsettled. The Arun Jaitley Stadium fixture, therefore, becomes more than a mid-season league game for Axar Patel's side. It is a chance to break the slide, protect home advantage and stop the playoff race from moving away too early. ...Read More

RCB arrive in a stronger position. Rajat Patidar's side has won five of its first seven matches and has looked like one of the more stable teams in the competition, with its top order and bowling combinations giving it enough control across phases. A win in Delhi would push them deeper into the top-two conversation, while a defeat would tighten the table and bring the chasing pack closer. That makes this a high-value contest for both sides, but for very different reasons: RCB are trying to consolidate, DC are trying to recover.

Virat Kohli's return to Delhi adds the obvious emotional and statistical layer to the match. He remains central to RCB's batting rhythm and carries another milestone watch into the game, but Delhi's challenge will be to keep the contest from becoming a Kohli-driven narrative. Their bowlers need early discipline, their fielders need cleaner execution, and their batters need a more complete innings than scattered bursts that have marked parts of their season. On a ground where scoring can accelerate quickly once batters settle, DC cannot afford long quiet spells with either bat or ball. For them, tonight is about arresting damage. For RCB, it is about turning early-season authority into sustained control.