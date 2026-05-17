...
...
Live

DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: RR desperate to regain lost momentum in playoff bid; DC hang on for dear life

By Kartikay Dutta
May 17, 2026 04:30:31 pm IST

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score IPL 2026: DC are one loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention, but are already playing like a team with nothing to lose. Pressure is on for RR after 3 losses in 4 games, with three big games coming up in their playoff bid.

Advertisement
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smiles while in conversation with KL Rahul in Delhi.(PTI)

DC vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Preparing for only their third game in 19 days, the lack of rhythm for Rajasthan Royals has been telling as they have slowly slipped out of the playoff spots and now find themselves playing catch-up. With 12 points in 11 games, their fate is still in their hands – only three other teams can reach 18 points, which means wins against the current bottom three of the IPL will seal their progress. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 17 May 2026 04:30:24 pm

    DC vs RR LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    DC vs RR LIVE Score: A long break for both teams, but back to the actions with survival at stake. RR looking for a bounce-back victory, while DC know they are out if they lose. Stay tuned!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / Cricket News / DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: RR desperate to regain lost momentum in playoff bid; DC hang on for dear life
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.