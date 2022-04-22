DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Spotlight on 'Kuldeep vs Chahal' battle as Covid-hit Delhi take on in-form Rajasthan

IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Score: The Covid-hit Delhi Capitals camp will aim to continue their winning run, after a nine-wicket victory against Punjab Kings earlier this week, and stay in the contest for playoffs qualification. They presently stand sixth in the points table with three wins and as many losses in six matches. They will be up against an upbeat Rajasthan Royals side, who beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in the previous game. It was their fourth win this season from six matches and hence stand third in the table. A win today will hence help them join Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the table. However, in six meetings since 2019, Rajasthan have beaten Delhi just once. Can they turn the tables in this meeting at the iconic Wankhede Stadium?