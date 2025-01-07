New Delhi, South African great Ab de Villiers hopes the BCCI will allow Indian players to take part in the SA20 in the near future as it will only raise the profile of the young franchise-based league. De Villiers hopes BCCI allows Indian players to compete in SA20

Dinesh Karthik is set to become the first Indian cricketer to compete in the SA20 but that was only made possible when he announced his international and domestic retirement last year.

The BCCI doesn't allow active players to take part in overseas leagues and as of now, the only way to play events outside India is by calling time on your career at home. Having said that, there is a growing trend of cricketers taking retirement in India to try their luck in the burgeoning overseas competitions.

"I would love to see more Indian players involved. We know Dinesh Karthik will be here this year which is fantastic and it's great for the tournament.

"And hopefully the BCCI will allow us to get more Indian players in the future to come and join the fun of the SA20," said de Villiers in a select media interaction ahead of third edition of SA20 beginning on January 9.

Having said that, he is fully aware that the BCCI is not going to make active Indian players available for overseas leagues anytime soon.

De Villiers reckons the only way to keep a league ahead of its rivals is by attracting the best overseas talent like the IPL has done over the years.

"We can just keep growing with regards to the overseas players. That's a large part of the success of the IPL over the years and I've followed the IPL since 2008. It's every year the overseas contingents seem to get stronger and stronger.

"You get the best players in the world and the best players in India and that combination makes for great cricket. So I think for Graeme Smith and his team moving forward it's just to keep pushing hard, as hard as they can ," de Villiers added.

De Villiers not a fan of impact player rule

=========================

The contentious impact player rule in the IPL has been extended till 2027 but de Villiers is not a fan of the concept.

When asked if the rule should be introduced in SA20, he added:"

"I've never been a big fan, to be honest, and I did speak about it at the IPL last season. I feel it's a bit confusing, it also puts a bit of pressure on the all-rounders and their role in the teams.

"From the outside it looks exciting, but actually when the game takes place, I've never found it to be... a good thing to have in cricket. So, I mean, you can try it out. And the SA20, they've always been open to new ideas and new rules, which I find good," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.