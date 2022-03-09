Watch: West Indies' Deandra Dottin picks one-handed stunner against England in Women's World Cup

A fighting bowling performance from the West Indies helped the side stun England by seven runs in the 7th match of the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup at the University Oval on Wednesday. Chasing 226, England lost its opening wicket in the ninth over as Deandra Dottin took a remarkable catch to send Lauren Winfield-Hill (16) back to the pavilion.

Dottin, standing at gully, took an incredible one-handed catch as she stretched her hands to her left to dismiss Winfield-Hill.

Watch:

Following the dismissal of Winfield-Hill, England faced a middle-order collapse with Heather Knight (5), Natalie Sciver (2) and Amy Elen Jones (1) being dismissed in quick succession.

Tammy Beaumont scored 46 but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 27 overs, the score read 109/5 with England still needing 117 runs to win.

Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley scored 33 and 38 respectively and they kept England in the game. Kate Cross (27) and Sophie Ecclestone (33*) stitched together a stand of 61 runs for the ninth wicket, but Anisa Mohammed's brilliance in the 48th over helped West Indies win the match by seven runs.

Earlier, S Campbell played a knock of 66 runs as West Indies posted 225/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Hayley Matthews (45) and Chedean Nation (49) also chipped in with valuable knocks as West Indies posted a total of more than the 220-run mark.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone returned with three wickets.

With this win, West Indies jumped to the second position in the standings with four points in two matches. Australia, with a higher NRR (1.061), are at the top of the table.

India, who had won their opening game against Pakistan, are third with the highest NRR in the tournament so far (2.140). Mithali Raj's side will take on New Zealand in their second match of the World Cup on Thursday.

